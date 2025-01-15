Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Northwest Florida Gives Back to A Member of Their Community

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Northwest Florida with Nominate Your Neighbor contest winner. Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Northwest Florida Logo

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Northwest Florida is honored to announce the winner of their Nominate Your Neighbor contest.

PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Northwest Florida is honored to be able to announce the winner of their December community contest, Sandra Emory. As a Chipley resident, her neighbors nominated her to receive complimentary plumbing services from Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Northwest Florida. The team was able to install a new water heater in her home, giving her hot water in time for the cold days ahead.

Sandra was nominated to win the contest by her friends and family. She is known for her consistent support of her neighbors and a noted devotion to her grandchildren. Sandra, having inherited her home from her father, had been without a functioning water heater since April 2024, but she continued to selflessly serve her community.

“She seems to me to be the matriarch of her family and neighborhood,” said Scott Hobbs, owner of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Northwest Florida. “We got her hot water right before a cold snap. It means a lot to us to be able to give back to someone who gives so much of herself to others.”

With this contest, Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Northwest Florida was able to provide Sandra with the comfort of hot water. From cleaning to personal hygiene, access to hot water is essential, especially during freezing temperatures. For Sanda, having her hot water restored was more than just a convenience; it was a peace of mind for keeping her and her family safe.

The December contest, coined “Nominate Your Neighbor,” invited community members to nominate those they knew were in need of plumbing assistance. Sandra’s story touched the hearts of the team of Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Northwest Florida, and they were proud to announce her as the winner.

“Being in the position to give something as important as hot water to someone has been an honor. We hope it brought her as much joy as it did our entire team,” said Hobbs.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Northwest Florida is committed to serving their local community through opportunities like this and offering comprehensive plumbing repair services.

About Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Northwest Florida

Locally owned and operated, Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Northwest Florida is a team of skilled professionals known for their commitment to quality service and customer satisfaction. With a range of services like water heater installation and drain cleaning, they are a trusted choice for all plumbing needs. For more information, visit https://www.mrrooter.com/northwest-florida/ or call (850) 250-5472.

Legal Disclaimer:

