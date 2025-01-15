Dillon Forte Releases Update For The Sacred Geometry Drawing App (iPadOS)

The Sacred Geometry App - By Dillon Forte Screen grabs from the Sacred Geometry Drawing App Dillon Forte

Version 1.1.3 Updates include feature enhancements and bug fixes. Tattoo artists and creatives can use the app to easily create and export geometric designs.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas tattoo artist and entrepreneur Dillon Forte continues to release his creative aura with a major update of his Sacred Geometry Drawing App, exclusively for iPadOS.

This first major update (1.1.3) since its 2024 release introduces a variety of bug fixes and enhancements, further refining the intuitive app designed for tattoo artists, graphic designers, educators, and anyone fascinated by symmetry and geometric designs.

The Sacred Geometry Drawing App allows users to create and export intricate geometric designs with ease. Built from the ground up for creative professionals and enthusiasts, the app combines cutting-edge tools with a user-friendly interface, making it an essential companion for exploring the mathematics of nature and the universe.

The update builds on the app's innovative foundation, offering improved performance and a more seamless user experience. Updates include enhanced drawing precision, faster rendering capabilities, and new customization options, ensuring users have the most powerful tools at their fingertips.

“This is the app that I wish I had when I first started using tablets with my tattoo work,” says Dillon Forte. “With this update, we’ve taken feedback from our users to make it even better. Sacred Geometry Drawing App opens up a world of design possibilities for both beginners and experienced creators.”

Over the past decade, Forte has leaned heavily into technology to bring client and personal design ideas to life, using Wacom tablets, iPads, and freehand techniques. Frustrated by the lack of intuitive tools for geometric design, he spent the past year refining this app, ensuring it caters to the unique needs of artists worldwide.

Dillon Forte has built a reputation for staying on the cutting edge of technology. He has achieved jaw-dropping feats, such as being the first artist to tattoo underwater, collaborating on custom tattoo machines, and opening the first “tattoo ranch” in the United States. As a renowned figure in sacred geometry and black dot tattooing, he has attracted a clientele including Usher, Chris Hemsworth, Kat Von D, and Kehlani.

Whether you're a tattoo artist or someone who appreciates the beauty of symmetry, the Sacred Geometry Drawing App promises an enhanced creative journey.

About Dillon Forte:

World-renowned artist Dillon Forte is known for his contemporary style of Sacred Geometry tattooing. Forte believes in viewing the body as a whole, creating harmonious designs that flow seamlessly with the skin. Since opening his first tattoo studio over a decade ago, Forte has developed an incredible online following and a high-profile, international client base. He lives in Austin and runs his studio out of his Wimberley, Texas, tattoo ranch.

His other notable ventures include photography, painting, fashion/tech design, murals, gallery exhibitions, and his product line, Forte Tattoo Tech, a line of biodegradable tattoo supplies. Forte is available by appointment only.

Forte has been featured extensively in the media, including spots by Entertainment Tonight, TMZ, Inked Magazine, and Men’s Health, and has worked with high-profile clients, including Usher, Chris Hemsworth, Kat Von D, Kehlani and members of the group Imagine Dragons. He has also had media buzz from his international travels, convention appearances, and tattooing at unique locations, including Mount Everest, Alaska, and even tattooing himself inside an Egyptian pyramid. Stay updated at www.dillonforte.com

