AIS Product Marketing Reintroduces the Revolutionary Roll-N-Roll™ Putter

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIS Product Marketing proudly announces the relaunch of the Roll-N-Roll™ Putter , the innovative instructional putter designed to transform putting performance on the green. Originally developed by golf enthusiast Mr. Park in 2005, the Roll-N-Roll™ Putter debuted in 2009, captivating over 5,000 golfers with its groundbreaking design. However, its reach was limited due to a lack of marketing expertise.Recognizing the potential of this game-changing tool, AIS Product Marketing acquired the Roll-N-Roll™ Putter in 2024 and officially reintroduced it in November of 2024. Redesigned for today’s golfers, the Roll-N-Roll™ Putter remains a trusted ally for precision, control, and consistent performance on the green.Investing In A Revolutionary Approach to PuttingAIS Product Marketing identified the Roll-N-Roll™ Putter as an educational tool, crafted to teach golfers the essentials of accurate and dependable putting. Primarily, this was because the Roll-N-Roll™ Putter features an inserted ball which smoothly rolls back and forth, teaching the golfer how to consistently putt with a level putting plane. By keeping the swing plane flat, the Roll-N-Roll™ Putter empowers players to consistently take strokes off their game, regardless of their skill level.Improving Upon A Legacy of InnovationMr. Park’s original vision for the Roll-N-Roll™ Putter was rooted in the belief that every golfer deserves the tools to improve their game. Now, with AIS Product Marketing's expertise, his creation is reaching new heights. “We are thrilled to bring this innovative putter back to market,” said Steven F. Miller . “The Roll-N-Roll™ Putter isn’t just about improving your putting; it’s about redefining how golfers approach their putts.”Selecting to Acquire A Training Putter for All Skill LevelsThe intentions of AIS Product Marketing in acquiring the brand were to bring back to market a tool that to improve golf scores across a wide myriad of skill levels. The Roll-N-Roll brand was a perfect fit as it complements a beginner aiming to learn proper putting techniques to a seasoned golfer seeking a competitive edge. Its instructional qualities make it an important product in their portfolio and an indispensable tool for golfers looking to achieve precision, control, and consistent performance.Renewed AvailabilityThe reimagined Roll-N-Roll™ Putter presented by AIS Product Marketing is now available through AIS Product Marketing's Roll-N-Roll website. For more information, visit https://getmyputter.com and follow Roll-N-Roll™ Putter on social media for the latest updates, news, and promotions.About AIS Product MarketingAIS Product Marketing is dedicated to enhancing the experience of consumers through innovative products and expert marketing strategies. By relaunching the Roll-N-Roll™ Putter, AIS continues to empower individuals to achieve their best on and off the course.

