Nina Amaya Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Strategies for Building Thriving Teams

FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nina Amaya, founder of ADR Staffing and Consulting, will appear on Legacy Makers TV. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies to create lasting impact in their fields.In her episode, Nina introduces her values-based approach to hiring, focusing on aligning team culture with core values to foster cohesive and productive workplaces. She provides practical insights that business owners can use to address common workforce challenges, such as high turnover and disengagement.“Most turnover happens because of poor culture, not bad employees,” Nina shares in her episode. “When teams feel valued and aligned, everyone thrives.”Nina’s episode also highlights actionable strategies for retaining talent and creating a workplace environment that supports long-term growth. Viewers will gain a fresh perspective on how empathy and communication can drive success.Legacy Makers TV provides a platform for leaders like Nina Amaya to inspire audiences with transformative ideas and practical solutions. Her episode will empower business owners to rethink their leadership strategies and build teams that stand the test of time.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting www.legacymakerstv.com/nina-amaya

