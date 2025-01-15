Traumatic Brain Injury Market Anticipated to Grow Substantially by 2034, Says DelveInsight

Leading companies such as Novartis, Roche, Teva, and Merck are driving advancements in Traumatic Brain Injury treatments to enhance patient care.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Traumatic Brain Injury Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Traumatic Brain Injury, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Traumatic Brain Injury market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Traumatic Brain Injury, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Traumatic Brain Injury treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Traumatic Brain Injury symptoms and their impact on patients’ quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Traumatic Brain Injury alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Traumatic Brain Injury treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Traumatic Brain Injury.

Some of the key insights of Traumatic Brain Injury Market Report:

• In 2022, the total incident cases of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) in the 7MM were approximately 4.2 million, with expected growth during the forecast period.

• The United States accounted for around 2.96 million incident cases of TBI in 2022, which are projected to rise during the forecast period.

• In Japan, there were about 326 thousand incident cases of TBI in 2022, with a decrease expected by 2034.

• The total market size of TBI in the 7MM was approximately USD 6.4 billion in 2022, with significant growth expected by 2034.

• In the US, the TBI market primarily consisted of standard of care treatments, generating nearly USD 5.04 billion in 2022.

• In April 2024, U.S. Army officials, in partnership with Abbott, announced that the i-STAT® TBI cartridge received FDA clearance for use with whole blood.

• Emerging therapies for TBI include Ronopterin, CEVA101, OXE-103, ABX-101, HB-AdMSCs, SB623, NeuroSTAT/OWL-1410, and others.

• Key companies in the TBI treatment market include NeuroTrauma Sciences, SanBio, Pinteon Therapeutics, Vasopharm, NeuroVive Pharmaceutical, BioVie, Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medtronic PLC, TEVA Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and others.

Traumatic Brain Injury Overview:

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) refers to sudden brain damage caused by a blow or jolt to the head. It can result from various incidents such as car accidents, falls, sports injuries, or assaults. The severity of TBI ranges from mild concussions to severe, permanent brain damage. The injury occurring at the moment of impact is termed the primary injury, which can affect specific brain regions or the entire brain. While the skull may or may not be fractured, the brain often moves within the skull during impact, leading to bruising, bleeding, and tearing of nerve fibers.

Traumatic Brain Injury Epidemiology:

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

The Traumatic Brain Injury market report offers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Incident Cases of TBI, Severity-specific Incident Cases of TBI

• Gender-specific Incident Cases of TBI

• Age-specific Incident Cases of TBI

Traumatic Brain Injury Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities:

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Traumatic Brain Injury drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Traumatic Brain Injury treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Traumatic Brain Injury drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Traumatic Brain Injury pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Traumatic Brain Injury treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Traumatic Brain Injury.

Traumatic Brain Injury Market Outlook:

Treatment for Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) typically involves medical intervention, rehabilitation, and ongoing support to manage symptoms and improve recovery. The approach varies based on injury severity, ranging from daily cognitive therapy to more invasive procedures like bilateral decompressed craniotomies. While established guidelines for TBI management exist, they must be adapted to each individual case. Current treatment options include psychostimulants, antidepressants, antiparkinsonian agents, and anticonvulsants, which help address neuropsychiatric, neurocognitive, and neurobehavioral effects of brain injury.

The TBI market is expected to grow positively with the approval of promising drugs such as Ronopterin (VAS203) and CEVA1010. In 2022, the total market size for TBI in the 7MM was approximately USD 6,354 million, with significant growth projected by 2034. Standard of care dominated the market share, generating nearly USD 6,354 million in 2022.

Traumatic Brain Injury Market Drivers:

• Growing prevalence of TBI due to increased road accidents, sports injuries, and falls, which contributes to a larger patient pool.

• Advancement in drug development and approval of new treatments, such as Ronopterin (VAS203) and CEVA1010, which are expected to improve recovery outcomes.

Traumatic Brain Injury Market Barriers:

• High complexity in treatment protocols and individualized care, which can delay adoption of new therapies and increase healthcare costs.

• Limited reimbursement options and the high cost of innovative treatments, which can hinder widespread access to advanced TBI therapies.

Scope of the Traumatic Brain Injury Market Report:

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Traumatic Brain Injury Companies: NeuroTrauma Sciences, SanBio, Pinteon Therapeutics, Vasopharm, NeuroVive Pharmaceutical, BioVie, Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medtronic PLC, TEVA Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and others.

• Key Traumatic Brain Injury Therapies: Ronopterin, CEVA101, OXE-103, ABX-101, HB-AdMSCs, SB623, NeuroSTAT/OWL-1410, and others.

• Traumatic Brain Injury Therapeutic Assessment: Traumatic Brain Injury currently marketed, and Traumatic Brain Injury emerging therapies

• Traumatic Brain Injury Market Dynamics: Traumatic Brain Injury market drivers and Traumatic Brain Injury market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Traumatic Brain Injury Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Traumatic Brain Injury Market Access and Reimbursement

