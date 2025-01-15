Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices Market to Grow at CAGR of 14.95% CAGR by 2030 | Report by DelveInsight

Companies like CryoLife, JenaValve, and Medtronic are advancing Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices, improving treatment and outcomes.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030” report offers a comprehensive analysis of the transcatheter mitral valve repair devices market, focusing on adoption trends, technological advancements, and market dynamics globally. The report provides a thorough assessment of the growth trajectory of the market, covering both historical and projected market sizes, revenue trends, and key factors driving the demand for transcatheter mitral valve repair devices in the healthcare sector.

The report highlights crucial statistics, including the current market landscape, emerging innovations in transcatheter mitral valve repair, and how these advancements are transforming diagnostic and therapeutic practices. It explores the impact of these devices in treating mitral valve diseases, particularly in patients who are at high surgical risk, offering enhanced outcomes through minimally invasive procedures, reduced recovery times, and improved patient care.

Additionally, the report evaluates the competitive landscape, identifying leading players in the transcatheter mitral valve repair devices market, as well as emerging technologies and solutions anticipated to drive future growth. It offers an in-depth review of ongoing clinical developments, regulatory advancements, and innovations in device design, serving as a vital resource for understanding market dynamics and predicting the future direction of this rapidly evolving healthcare sector.

Some of the key insights of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices Market Report:

• The global transcatheter mitral valve repair devices market was valued at USD 1,197.06 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.95% from 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 2,756.71 million by 2030.

• North America is anticipated to dominate the overall transcatheter mitral valve repair devices market during the forecast period.

• In May 2024, 4C Medical Technologies, a Minnesota-based company specializing in structural heart disease solutions, received the FDA’s breakthrough device designation for its AltaValve System for transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR). The FDA’s breakthrough devices program is designed to expedite the regulatory approval process, with prioritized submissions and direct agency support.

• Key players in the transcatheter mitral valve repair devices market include Abbott, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Shockwave Medical, LivaNova PLC, NeoChord, Coramaze Technologies, CryoLife, JenaValve Technology, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, and others.

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices Overview:

The transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVR) devices market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing prevalence of mitral valve disorders and advancements in minimally invasive cardiac procedures. TMVR devices offer a less invasive alternative to open-heart surgery, reducing recovery times and improving patient outcomes. North America leads the market, bolstered by technological innovations, strong healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness. Breakthroughs, such as the FDA’s recent designation of 4C Medical Technologies’ AltaValve System, highlight the sector's focus on enhancing device efficacy and approval timelines. Key players like Abbott, Edwards Lifesciences, and Medtronic are spearheading innovation, further fueling market expansion and reshaping mitral valve disease management globally.

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices Market Segment Analysis:

The Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices market report offers market segment analysis for the forecast period 2024-2030 segmented into:

• Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices Market by Type (Mechanical Valve and Bioprosthetic Tissue (Biological) Valve

• Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices Market by Indication (Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Mitral Valve Stenosis, and Others)

• Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices Market by End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others)

• Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices Market by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices Market Dynamics:

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, including heart and circulatory conditions, is a major driver of the transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVR) devices market. According to the British Heart Foundation, approximately 640 million individuals globally were living with heart and circulatory diseases in 2022, a number influenced by changing lifestyles, aging populations, and demographic growth. The World Health Organization also reported in 2020 that 9 million people worldwide suffer from calcific aortic valve stenosis. These factors, coupled with the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures due to their shorter recovery times, reduced hospital stays, and fewer complications, are expected to propel the demand for TMVR devices. Recent regulatory approvals, such as Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.'s CE Mark for the Diamondback 360® Coronary Orbital Atherectomy System in January 2021, further indicate positive developments in the field.

Among the TMVR device types, bioprosthetic tissue valves are anticipated to hold a significant market share due to advancements in material science and their superior clinical outcomes. These valves, derived from porcine or bovine tissue, are favored for their enhanced hemodynamic performance, lower thrombogenicity, and elimination of the need for lifelong anticoagulation therapy, especially for elderly and active patients. Strategic initiatives such as Abbott's 2021 FDA approval of Epic Plus and Epic Plus Supra Stented Tissue Valves have further bolstered market growth, offering improved treatment options without the requirement for blood-thinning medications. These factors underscore the increasing adoption and robust growth of the TMVR devices market through 2030.

North America Set to Lead the Growth of the Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices Market:

North America is poised to dominate the transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVR) devices market in 2023 and is expected to maintain this lead throughout the forecast period. Key drivers include the high prevalence of myocardial infarction, heart valve diseases, and associated risk factors, coupled with advancements in product development, regulatory approvals, and the presence of major industry players. Additionally, the region's robust healthcare infrastructure supports the widespread adoption of TMVR devices. For instance, the CDC (2024) reported an annual average of 805,000 myocardial infarctions in the US, with nearly half of Americans having at least one risk factor for heart disease, such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or smoking.

In Canada, heart valve disease prevalence was reported at 2.5% in 2022, significantly rising with age to 13% in those over 75. The Canadian Cardiovascular Society projects that by 2040, approximately 1.5 million Canadians over 65 will have heart valve disease. This growing burden of cardiovascular disorders among middle-aged and elderly populations is driving demand for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic options, thereby fueling the TMVR devices market. Regulatory approvals, such as Edwards Lifesciences' Pascal Precision system in 2022 for minimally invasive mitral valve repair, further underscore the region's innovative progress. These factors collectively create a fertile environment for the sustained growth of the TMVR devices market in North America.

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices Market Drivers:

• Growing prevalence of heart valve diseases, driven by aging populations and lifestyle changes, boosts demand for minimally invasive solutions.

• Advanced bioprosthetic valves and expedited regulatory approvals drive market adoption.

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Devices Market Barriers:

• Expensive procedures and devices limit accessibility in resource-constrained regions.

• Complications like valve leakage and device malposition hinder broader adoption.

