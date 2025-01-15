MustWants Introduces "List a Home" Feature Empowering Homeowners Looking To Rent or Sell Homes

MustWants, the innovative home search platform tailored for military families looking to move, is excited to launch its new "List a Home" feature.

Our mission is to simplify the relocation process, especially for military families facing the unique challenges of PCS moves.” — Scott Hayford

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This addition of a new "List a Home" feature by MustWants enables homeowners to list for free their properties For Sale by Owner (FSBO) or For Rent by Owner (FRBO) , providing greater control and flexibility in the real estate process.Key Benefits of the "List a Home" Feature:COST SAVINGS: Homeowners can save on commission fees by independently managing the sale or rental process. While commission fees are negotiable and the right MustWants Vetted Agent can bring value, FSBO and FRBO options offer an alternative for those seeking to reduce costs.ENHANCED FLEXIBILITY: Sellers and landlords can schedule showings, open houses, and handle inquiries on their terms, without relying on a real estate agent's schedule.INCREASED ENGAGEMENT: By taking full control of the transaction, homeowners can set the price, negotiate directly with buyers or renters, and manage the entire process.Pricing Structure:- First Home Listed: Free.- Additional Homes: $10 per month per home.- Veterans, Military Members, and Spouses: Discounted rate of $5 per month per additional home.We recognize the importance of Real Estate Agents, but we also recognize some Military Families like to try and sell or rent on their own. So it is important to give families the choice and also allow our Vetted Agents the ability to also list homes that may be in ideal neighborhoods for Military Families.We’re proud to launch the ‘List a Home’ feature, which offers military families and homeowners more control and flexibility in their real estate journey. Whether listing a property For Sale by Owner (FSBO) or For Rent by Owner (FRBO), this tool empowers families to save on costs, manage their timelines, and engage directly with buyers or renters,” Scott Hayford, founder of MustWants, said."With options to list your first home for free for veterans, active-duty service members, and Real Estate Professionals we’re ensuring accessibility and value for everyone in our trusted community."List your home today for rent or sale at MustWants.com

