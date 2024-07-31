MustWants and Giving Credit Partner to Support Military Families with 0% Interest Peer Loans for Relocation Costs
MustWants partners with Giving Credit to ease the moving process for military families with financial support and customized home-buying experience.ARLINGTON, VA, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MustWants—the premier home search platform for military and veteran families—is proud to announce a new partnership with Giving Credit, a non-profit organization that provides financial support to families through 0% interest peer loans, allowing them to easily borrow money from their social networks.
Together, they hope to ease the moving process for military families through their financial support and their customized home-buying experience.
By combining MustWants and Giving Credit’s services, military families will be able to:
- Connect with Vetted Real Estate Agents & Lenders:
MustWants partners with top-tier, professional military real estate agents to ensure users find the perfect home.
- Seamless Partner Collaboration:
The app offers real-time collaboration with trusted agents, lenders, and service providers for a smoother home-buying experience.
- Visualize and Prioritize:
MustWants simplifies the home search experience through their digital platform’s tools and filters that help users visually compare homes together.
- Expert Support Network:
Military families can benefit from a network of reliable partners dedicated to reducing the stress of the next PCS move.
+ Activate Network:
Giving Credit enables friends and family to help users temporarily support their move through a 0% peer loan.
+ Visualize Social Credit:
Users can easily calculate how much they could borrow from their community to facilitate their move and boost their financial security.
+ Track Peer Loans:
Giving Credit's portal enables users to request a loan from their social network, monitor their loans, and keep track of payments and due dates.
+ Get Rewarded:
Users earn 2 points for every dollar they repay to their friends and family and redeem these points for cash-back offers.
They hope military families nationwide will utilize the resources from their new collaboration! From receiving 0% interest peer loans to easily accessing real estate agents, this partnership is a unique opportunity to boost financial stability and simplify PCS move with MustWants and Giving Credit.
Sign up today at Givingcredit.org/o/mustwants
About MustWants
MustWants is a home search platform designed to assist military members and their families find their dream homes. Their platform’s unique tools, including access to vetted real-estate agents, real-time collaboration with trusted lenders, and customizable filters, simplify the intricate process finding and purchasing a home.
About Giving Credit
Giving Credit is a social credit network that amplifies peer-lending by bringing transparency to informal lending networks and protecting peer-lenders against loan loss through loan guarantees. They are on a mission to amplify community finance by mapping, supporting, and capitalizing social credit networks in communities.
