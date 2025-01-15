Steelhead Productions Earns Bronze Medal from EcoVadis for Sustainability Performance

EcoVadis Rating validates Steelhead’s business sustainability commitments and performance

This isn't just a milestone—it's a commitment to driving positive change. Showing our clients and partners that we prioritize sustainability, not as a buzzword but as a business imperative.” — Sean Combs, CEO, Steelhead Productions

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steelhead Productions, a leading full-service exhibit agency renowned for innovative designs and sustainable practices, proudly announces that it has achieved a Bronze Medal from EcoVadis, a global leader in business sustainability assessments. Steelhead’s score placed the company in the top 35% globally.

The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. EcoVadis has rated more than 130,000 companies globally.

“This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our team to create meaningful change in our industry,” said Kari Mills, Chair of Steelhead’s Sustainability Committee. “It motivates us to continue integrating sustainable practices into every aspect of our business and to inspire others to follow suit.”

As the only B Corporation exhibit agency in North America, Steelhead Productions sets itself apart as a leader in sustainable event solutions. This dual recognition—EcoVadis rating and B Corp status—enhances Steelhead’s reputation for credibility, transparency, and responsibility in business operations.

CEO Sean Combs added, “Earning a Bronze Medal from EcoVadis is not just a milestone—it’s a commitment to driving positive change. It shows our clients and partners that we prioritize sustainability, not as a buzzword, but as a business imperative.”

The EcoVadis rating is a stepping stone toward further sustainability goals. For Steelhead specifically, it means:

- Greater trust and alignment with eco-conscious clients and partners

- A competitive edge in a market increasingly driven by sustainability

- A framework for continuous improvement in sustainable business practices

EcoVadis’ business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidenced-based analysis of performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.

For more information about Steelhead Productions and its sustainability initiatives, visit www.steelheadproductions.com.

About Steelhead Productions

Steelhead Productions, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, is a trailblazer in the exhibit industry and is recognized for its innovative design and sustainable exhibit solutions. As North America's only B Corp-certified exhibit house, Steelhead is committed to not just meeting but exceeding customer expectations through creativity, sustainability, and unparalleled service. With a focus on creating memorable brand activations, Steelhead strives to make every project an opportunity for clients to Exhibit Happy®, blending environmental responsibility with exceptional customer experiences. This dedication has earned Steelhead an unwavering reputation for quality, reliability, and forward-thinking in the world of exhibits.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.