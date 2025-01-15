Claire Dacey and John Genyo Sprague Introduce The Enchantivists: A Musical Celebration of Interconnection and Healing

Multi-instrumentalists – Claire’s passionate vocals, viola, guitar, and shruti box pair with John’s flutes, keyboards, and percussion. One listener said John makes the recorder sexy—now that’s rare!” — Claire and John

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS, MA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Claire Dacey and John Genyo Sprague are proud to announce their collaboration as The Enchantivists, a dynamic musical duo that seamlessly blends heart-opening folk sensibilities with improvisational flair. Their artistry spans genres from folk to world to blues, creating a mesmerizing and immersive experience for audiences seeking deeper connection and inspiration.Claire Dacey is a celebrated singer, multi-instrumentalist, naturalist, and folk artist. Her striking and compelling voice can evoke legendary folk singers of the 60s and 70s in one song, while awakening visions of Celtic sirens or drawing in heart-aching blues-drenched feeling in another. All her work reflects a deep connection to the inner life and the natural world, drawing inspiration from artists like Kate Wolf and traditions of Irish sean-nós and Scandinavian Kulning. Claire has performed at esteemed venues such as the Iron Horse and Academy of Music in Northampton. Her performances are characterized by a genuine, openhearted style that encourages listeners to explore the emotional landscapes of her music.John Genyo Sprague is an award-winning improvisational musician on keyboards, percussion, flutes, and voice. He has created musical tapestries for movement, contemplative listening, and ceremonies for 40 years. An authorized Zen teacher with an M.A. in World Religions and Creativity Studies, John has led workshops on creativity, improvisation, and meditation. He draws on diverse influences from jazz to jam-rock to Indian raga. John has released four CDs of original music and has worked as a staff accompanist at the Five Colleges Dance Department. His work has been featured at institutions such as Amherst College, Jacob's Pillow, and Dance New England.Together, The Enchantivists craft soulful collaborations that inspire deep reflection and hope. Their performances are a celebration of the beauty of the natural world and the richness of human experience. By weaving Claire’s lyrical storytelling with John’s improvisational mastery, they invite audiences on a transformative journey that fosters a sense of interconnectedness.Based in Western Massachusetts, The Enchantivists aim to create music that not only entertains but also inspires healing and connection among listeners. Their dedication to exploring shared narratives through song positions them as a unique voice in today’s music scene.To learn more about The Enchantivists and to experience their captivating music, visit www.theenchantivists.com and subscribe to their YouTube channel at The Enchantivists on YouTube

Song of the Seal - THE ENCHANTIVISTS

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.