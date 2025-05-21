STERLING comedy videos start Monday, May 26 on YouTube, TikTok & INSTAGRAM

Sterling Dell Zell runs for the Senate in December, 1982. Excerpts from 18 video cassettes Sterling Dell Zell mailed to Barak Obama while he was President. Excerpts from Sterling Dell Zell satellite radio call-in broadcast.

Jim Turner stars in 35 comedy videos of a delightfully twisted character sharing his thoughts.

Sunny Side is preserving extraordinary performances by Jim Turner and making them available to comedy lovers until the end of digital time.” — Bill Allard

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunny Side will release videos from STERLING, a 35 comedy video series, on YouTube, TikTok and INSTAGRAM, Monday through Friday starting May 26, 2025.Sterling Dell Zell was created to be the host of Duck’s Breath Mystery Theatre’s “The Blob Grows Up,” one of twenty five comedy plays the troupe wrote and performed at clubs and colleges across the country. Hollywood actor Jim Turner co-founded the company and performs the over-the-top hilarious role.Sterling ran for the Senate in December of 1982 and the first video in STERLING is a promotion for that unsuccessful campaign.Sterling shared his thoughts with President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2016 by mailing “rocking chair videos” to the White House. Segments of eighteen of these mind boggling monologues are next in STERLING.Sterling ran for President in 20018. A hilarious campaign film with music by Andy Paley premieres on Friday, June 20.Sterling Dell Zell started hosting a satellite radio call-in show in 2022. Fourteen excerpts from those shows are next in STERLING and feature audio performances by Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre co-founder Merle Kessler, who also writes the series.Duck's Breath co-founders Dan Coffey and Leon Martell play two of the odd balls who call in to share their thoughts with Sterling. Other callers are played by Dave "Gruber' Allen, Amos Glick, Ed Holmes, Mark Fite, Dennis McIntyre, Maureen McVerry, Ed Rachles, and Susie Schoonmaker.Sterling Dell Zell will make surprise appearances from his satellite ​call-in broadcast booth in the last three weeks of this seven week, thirty-five comedy video release."Sunny Side is preserving extraordinary performances by Jim Turner and making them available to comedy lovers until the end of digital time," proclaims Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre co-founder and Sunny Side Director, Bill Allard

