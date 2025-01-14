New Year, New You, New Chop Stop—Fresh Flavors and New Ownership in 2025

This year, the Chop Stop is spicing things up with vibrant new dishes designed to keep guests excited about every bite.

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chop Stop , the go-to destination for bold, chopped salads, crave-worthy bowls, wraps and soups, is ringing in 2025 with a fresh start. Embracing a "New Year, New You, New Chop Stop" theme, the brand is excited to introduce smarter options for those looking to eat well and an all-new energized leadership team ready to take the Chop Stop to the next level.This year, the Chop Stop is spicing things up with vibrant new dishes designed to keep guests excited about every bite. Highlights include:• Soups – The Chop Stop will be bringing soups back to their menu with two new additions• New Toppings – Garlic Steak, Burnt Turkey Ends, Meatless options, as well as some new homemade dressings• New look – A restaurant remodel with a new logo“I am excited to lead this brand into its next chapter. Our focus will be on enhancing all of what makes the concept so popular, while infusing it with new energy and fresh ideas to ensure an unforgettable visit for every customer,” explained Joey Gonzalez, Chop Stop’s new Owner and CEO.Chop Stop is also proud to announce a revamped employee-owned leadership team ready to bring fresh perspectives and bold ideas to the table.• Joey Gonzalez, CEO – Gonzalez brings a wealth of experience and a focused vision to the Chop Stop where his team is poised to elevate the brand and expand its customer base. With a strong background in the culinary industry and a passion for great food, Gonzalez is set to lead Chop Stop, Inc. into a promising future.• Michelle Sellers, Director of Operations – Focused on operational excellence, Michelle ensures every location delivers the seamless service and top-tier quality the Chop Stop customers expect.• Monica De La Cruz, Administrative Director – Monica plays a key role in ensuring seamless communication and coordination while contributing to initiatives that enhance guest engagement and community connections.“We’re excited to share the fresh energy and innovative direction we’re bringing to Chop Stop,” added Sellers. “As we introduce these new menu items, we’re focusing on creating experiences that resonate with our guest beyond just great chopped salads, and we look forward to serving our loyal customers and new guests alike.”As the new year unfolds, the Chop Stop team remains committed to maintaining the high standards that Chop Stop is known for and taking the brand to new heights.About Chop Stop Salad Co.Founded in 2010 by Mark Kulkis and Joey Gonzalez, the Chop Stop is a Southern California-based restaurant chain dedicated to offering fresh, customizable, chopped salads. Since inception, Chop Stop, Inc. has become committed to promoting smart eating and providing quick, convenient meals for busy lifestyles. Chop Stop has 12 locations in both Northern and Southern California as well as locations in Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada.For more information, visit www.chopstop.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.