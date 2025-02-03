ResProp Awarded Management of The Briarly, a New Development in Houston, Texas

This new build features a modern kitchen with brand-new appliances, seamlessly connecting to the living area and bedroom for a convenient and stylish layout. The leasing office welcomes visitors with its elegant design, featuring warm wooden accents, high ceilings, and a stunning chandelier as the centerpiece. Living rooms throughout the property boast wood-style flooring and open to either a private fenced yard or an expansive balcony, offering seamless indoor-outdoor living.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ResProp Management is excited to announce full-service property management for The Briarly , a newly leased community located in Houston’s Greater Uptown area. This modern property offers a unique living experience with a variety of amenities and convenient access to the best of what the city has to offer.With designer finishes that elevate every detail, and the choice of studio, 1, 2, and 3-bedrooms with two distinct designer schemes, these interiors offer a perfect blend of style and comfort tailored to your personal taste. Each apartment includes wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, expansive walk-in closets, quartz countertops, washer/dryer, keyless entry, tall ceilings, and quiet flooring. Select units also offer laundry rooms in-unit. The pet-friendly community also provides residents with a serene pool with cabanas and outdoor seating, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and two outdoor social courtyards featuring grilling stations and fire pits. Residents can enjoy flexible co-working spaces, private phone booths, a coffee station, and a pet park with a grooming spa. The community also provides covered parking, reserved spaces, and a gated entrance with controlled access.“ResProp Management is proud to grow our relationship with Ojala Partners with the opening of The Briarly. We are committed to providing a luxury Uptown experience in this fantastic walkable area ” states, Alex Pankow, Director of Business Development.Located in the heart of Houston, The Briarly offers a peaceful suburban atmosphere with easy access to the city’s best attractions. Residents are just minutes from local parks, shopping centers, and dining options, providing ample opportunities for outdoor activities and entertainment. The neighborhood also boasts a variety of entertainment venues and cultural destinations, offering a well-rounded mix of convenience and leisure. With quick access to major highways, commuting to downtown Houston and surrounding areas is effortless.About Ojala Partners:Ojala Holdings, LP (“Ojala”) is a dynamic real estate company focused on acquiring, developing, and redeveloping multifamily residential properties and select commercial assets, including urban self-storage. Specializing in ‘story-driven’ opportunities, Ojala targets secondary markets and niche opportunities in Texas' primary markets. The company’s portfolio includes six active projects, with three under construction and three in pre-development, reflecting its commitment to strategic growth and market leadership.About ResProp Management:Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

