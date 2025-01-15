Reveille Software Expands ABBYY Partnership With New Vantage & FlexiCapture Cloud Support

New Integration Eliminates The Need To Re-Tool Monitoring Apps For Vantage Support

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reveille Software (Reveille), a leader in observability solutions for Intelligent Process Automation-based applications, today announced the expansion of its partnership with ABBYY through new support for ABBYY Vantage and ABBYY FlexiCapture Cloud . This enhancement builds upon Reveille's existing integration with ABBYY FlexiCapture, providing organizations with comprehensive observability capabilities across ABBYY's intelligent document processing solutions.As a technology member of the ABBYYOne Partner Network, Reveille now offers seamless integrations for ABBYY FlexiCapture and ABBYY Vantage. These integrations deliver advanced telemetry capabilities , offering actionable insights to help organizations maximize their intelligent automation investments."We are excited to partner with Reveille to extend its monitoring and management capabilities further to encompass more of the ABBYY product suite," said Patrick Jean, Chief Product & Technology Officer at ABBYY. "Reveille has the potential to maximize the value of ABBYY solutions for our mutual customers by providing comprehensive visibility and proactive remediation for business-critical processes. This end-to-end transparency ensures enterprises achieve the observability, security, and service-level reliability they need to excel."Enhanced Monitoring for ABBYY VantageABBYY Vantage is a low-/no-code platform purpose-built for business-critical content ingestion, enabling organizations to access Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) technology for their capture operations needs. Reveille for ABBYY Vantage provides:-Out-of-the-box visibility and seamless management capabilities.-Rapid insight into business-critical processes.-Streamlined administration tools.-Enhanced ROI optimization for Vantage investments.Comprehensive Integration BenefitsThe expanded partnership delivers significant advantages to customers through:-Unified observability across both ABBYY FlexiCapture and Vantage platforms.-Cost-effective management of complex, intelligent automation processes.-Proactive issue identification and resolution.-Enhanced security and compliance capabilities."Organizations with complex, intelligent automation processes require comprehensive visibility into their applications and processes," said Wayne Ford, Senior VP of Corporate Development for Reveille. "By expanding our ABBYY partnership to include Vantage support, we're ensuring that organizations can maintain peak performance across their entire document ecosystem."Reveille’s latest capabilities align seamlessly with ABBYY’s mission to empower organizations to deliver measurable outcomes and maximize the value of their investments, making our participation as a Gold Sponsor at ABBYY's 2025 Sales Kick-off Event an exciting opportunity to promote these new offerings. Held from February 3–7 in Lisbon, Portugal, this event brings together ABBYY's Leadership and their Sales, Product, and Marketing teams to launch their 2025 initiatives.Reveille for ABBYY Vantage will be available in late January 2025. For more information about Reveille's comprehensive monitoring solutions for ABBYY platforms, please contact +1 877.897.2579 or sales@reveillesoftware.com.About Reveille SoftwareReveille Software is a leading provider of out-of-the-box monitoring for Intelligent Process Automation solutions for business IT and MSPs that include Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) components. With a wake-up call to the need for comprehensive visibility into content processes, Reveille has filled the IDP/ECM/RPA monitoring gap. It is trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide. Reveille's purpose-built software empowers teams to understand their IDP/ECM/RPA environment and avoid costly issues, ensuring critical processes keep running. The company's solutions are built to monitor and provide early notification for content systems, analyze user activity, and connect ECM visibility to current tools to optimize platforms and maximize productivity. Contact us at sales@reveillesoftware.com or+ 1 877 897 2579|EXT 1.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.