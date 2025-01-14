CDI Announces Enhancements to VMS Software

Communication Devices, Inc.

CDI announces enhancements to its VMS software, now including a SaaS offering.

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Communication Devices, Inc. a US-based manufacturer of Network management software and hardware announced today enhancements to their VMS software , to include a SaaS offering. VMS is a carrier-grade software solution designed to help business eliminate End-of-Life analog Modem Banks from manufacturers such as Cisco, Digi, and Tripp Lite.The VMS software product utilizes SIP protocol and VoIP technology to emulate a traditional modem, historically deployed in a "modem bank". Designed, engineered, and manufactured in the USA, VMS is an enterprise quality offering tried and tested by global telecoms to help improve efficiency year over year.According to CDI's Adam Cady, VP of Sales & Business Development,"VMS is a game changer for our telco clients looking to ditch their outmoded technology and upgrade internal infrastructure. We have seen our clients move from cabinets of equipment to a single server with huge performance increases. Any business that wants to utilize SIP and VoIP to emulate and eliminate costly analog infrastructure would be a great candidate for this technology".In addition to enterprise software, CDI builds LTE-based Out of Band Management solutions in use today by top government and industry users.For more information about VMS or CDI please visit: https://www.commdevices.com/products/voip-software/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.