Communications Devices Inc. Achieves FIPS 140-3 Validation Setting A New Standard for Secure Communication

Communications Devices Inc. has been awarded FIPS 140-3 validation Cert #4795 by NIST for its PA100 secure out of band management product set.

NEW JERSEY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Communications Devices Inc. is excited to announce that NIST , The National Institute of Standards and Technology, has awarded FIPS 140-3 validation Cert #4795 to Comm Devices for its PA100 secure out of band management product set. This marks a significant milestone in secure communication solutions for federal government customers and positions CommDevices as a leader in compliance and security within the industry.Achieving FIPS 140-3 Validation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to security and excellence. This validation positions us uniquely within our industry, allowing us to better serve federal customers who require the highest level of assurance in their cryptographic solutions.To date CDI is the first Secure Out of Band Management vendor to have passed this validation which is why CDI remains the leader in Secure Out of Band Management solutions.FIPS 140-3 is the latest standard from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), outlining stringent requirements for cryptographic modules used in federal systems. Being validated under FIPS 140-3 means that the module has undergone extensive testing to ensure it meets key requirements for cryptographic algorithms, physical security, and more. Devices with this certification are preferred for use in government agencies and industries that handle sensitive or regulated information.The cryptographic module ensures robust protection of data in transit or at rest. Additionally, certified modules like this are designed to resist tampering, ensuring that they remain secure even in the face of physical or cyber-attacks. This sets Comm Devices apart from competitors by providing formal assurance that the device meets rigorous government standards for cryptographic security.For more information about Comm Devices and its FIPS 140-3 validated solutions, visit Comm Devices

