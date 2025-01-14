Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ Sale of ‘La Dune’ Achieves Highest Real Estate Sale Price In The Hamptons In 2024

The prestigious oceanfront estate—the only auction sale in the Hamptons Top 10—sold for $88.48 million

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce its record-breaking sale of ‘La Dune’ was the most expensive sale achieved in The Hamptons in 2024.

The live January 2024 auction at Sotheby’s New York elicited a $88.48 million sale price—more than double of the second most expensive Hamptons sale last year. The property, which sold in partnership with co-listing agent Harald Grant of Sotheby's International Realty, drew seven bidders competing in the room, on the telephone via a team of specialists, and online, resulting in a record price in this posh, desirable area of New York.

“The record-breaking sale of ‘La Dune’ underscores the power of auction,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “Having the top sale in one of the most prestigious areas in the nation is proof positive that our auction platform is efficient and effective at delivering market price in just 60 days, opposed to what otherwise could take upwards of years. We deliver exceptional results for the world’s most discerning sellers as we continue to redefine how luxury properties are bought and sold.”

“I am pleased to have partnered with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions on the sale of the iconic ‘La Dune’ residence,” stated Grant. “This extraordinary oceanfront compound represents one of the finest offerings in the Hamptons; it is no surprise that this auction resulted in a record sale.”

Once the most expensive listing ever in the Southampton area of Long Island, ‘La Dune’ encompasses two remarkable residences on over four acres, located at 366 & 376 Gin Lane. Renowned as the epitome of seaside luxury in the Hamptons, ‘La Dune’ was designed by renowned architect Stanford White, with unparalleled beach access and breathtaking ocean views. The main house offers more than 11,000 square feet including 10 bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and staff quarters. The second residence, a separate structure built in 2001 by the esteemed architect and French designer Francois Cartroux, was carefully created to mirror the style and proportions of the main house. Both residences share similar design elements and are equipped with gyms and saunas, while the second residence adds the home theater and billiards room to its list of amenities.

Founded in 2008, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ 2024 performance including the ‘La Dune’ sale brings the firm’s running total of worldwide sales to over $4 billion. With sales activity in 35 countries and 46 U.S. states to date, this monumental sale further cements its No. 1 standing as the world’s leader in luxury real estate auctions.

