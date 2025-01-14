A Solution for the Wealthy: Resort-Style Living Meets Inflation Challenges
Resort-style living takes on new meaning as the costs of food, entertainment, quality lifestyle, and wellness skyrocket.
“Luxury Resort Living allows for Simplified Success by bringing the best of the best to you, minimizing distractions so you can focus on the basics that allow you to achieve more success.” says Dr. Obom Bowen.
From Homeless to Millionaires
Dr. Obom and his wife, Ana, faced homelessness for five years while building wealth in their first network marketing business. Leveraging books, events, and retreats, they achieved their first million, ultimately becoming serial investors. Their global travels to dozens of countries and hundreds of resorts inspired them to adopt luxury resort living as a lifestyle, aligning with their core values: Faith, Family, Finance, Fitness, and Fun.
The Underdog Millionaire’s Mission
Founded on the principles of God first, Family second, and fulfillment through business, Underdog Millionaire aims to set 1 billion families financially free. "The 7-Day Work Year Mastermind Intensive" reflects this mission, maximizing enjoyment while minimizing annual costs associated with maintaining a high-quality lifestyle.
International Keynote Speaker Dr. Obom Bowen
