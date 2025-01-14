Myopic Macular Degeneration Market to Reach New Heights in Growth by 2034, DelveInsight Predicts

Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Insight

DelveInsight’s Myopic Macular Degeneration Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Myopic Macular Degeneration, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Myopic Macular Degeneration market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Myopic Macular Degeneration, offering comprehensive insights into the Myopic Macular Degeneration revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key Myopic Macular Degeneration statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging Myopic Macular Degeneration therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of Myopic Macular Degeneration clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of Myopic Macular Degeneration treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the Myopic Macular Degeneration space.

Some of the key facts of the Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Report:

• The Myopic Macular Degeneration market size was valued ~USD 734 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In November 2024, Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. and Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) have announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved OPUVIZ™ 40 mg/mL injection solution in a vial, a biosimilar referencing Eylea (aflibercept), developed and registered by Samsung Bioepis. OPUVIZ, also known as SB15, is approved for use in adult patients for treating neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), visual impairment due to macular oedema caused by retinal vein occlusion (RVO, including branch and central RVO), diabetic macular oedema (DME), and visual impairment resulting from myopic choroidal neovascularisation (myopic CNV).

• With advancements in the treatment landscape for Myopic Macular Degeneration, the emergence of VABYSMO in a Phase III trial offers promise as a targeted therapeutic option. The anticipated launch of VABYSMO for mCNV is expected to significantly drive the Myopic Macular Degeneration market across the 7MM, with projections nearing USD 837 million by 2034.

• Among the 7MM, Japan led the Myopic Macular Degeneration market in 2022, accounting for approximately 46% of the total market share.

• In 2022, the EU4 and the UK collectively generated approximately USD 147 million in the Myopic Macular Degeneration market, with a significant CAGR projected for growth. Among the European nations, France held the largest market share, followed by Germany.

• Key Myopic Macular Degeneration Companies: Roche, Bayer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others

• Key Myopic Macular Degeneration Therapies: VABYSMO (faricimab), VEGF Trap-Eye (BAY86-5321), EYLEA (aflibercept), and others

• The Myopic Macular Degeneration market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Myopic Macular Degeneration pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Myopic Macular Degeneration market dynamics.

• In 2022, the 7MM recorded around 4.1 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Myopic Macular Degeneration, with numbers expected to rise throughout the forecast period.

• In 2022, approximately 1.1 million individuals in the United States were diagnosed with Myopic Macular Degeneration, with this number projected to grow at an estimated CAGR over the study period (2020–2034).

• Japan had the highest number of diagnosed Myopic Macular Degeneration cases among the 7MM, with approximately 2 million cases in 2022. The number is expected to rise throughout the forecast period (2023–2034).

• Within the EU4 and the UK, France recorded the highest diagnosed prevalence of Myopic Macular Degeneration in 2022, with approximately 0.27 million cases, followed by Germany and the UK. Conversely, Spain reported the lowest diagnosed prevalence among these countries during the same year.

• According to DelveInsight's analysis in 2022, the gender-specific distribution of diagnosed prevalent Myopic Macular Degeneration cases in the 7MM was approximately 39% in males and 61% in females.

Myopic Macular Degeneration Overview

Myopic Macular Degeneration (MMD), also known as myopic maculopathy, is a severe eye condition associated with pathological myopia (extremely high nearsightedness). It occurs when excessive elongation of the eyeball stretches and thins the retina, particularly in the macular region, leading to progressive damage. This condition can result in blurred or distorted central vision, difficulty in reading or recognizing faces, and, in severe cases, vision loss.

Common complications of MMD include retinal atrophy, choroidal neovascularization (abnormal blood vessel growth), and macular holes. Early detection, regular monitoring, and treatment options like anti-VEGF injections can help manage the condition and preserve vision.

Myopic Macular Degeneration Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Myopic Macular Degeneration Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Myopic Macular Degeneration market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Myopic Macular Degeneration

• Prevalent Cases of Myopic Macular Degeneration by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Myopic Macular Degeneration

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Myopic Macular Degeneration

Myopic Macular Degeneration Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Myopic Macular Degeneration market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Myopic Macular Degeneration market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Myopic Macular Degeneration Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Myopic Macular Degeneration Therapies and Key Companies

• VABYSMO (faricimab): Roche

• VEGF Trap-Eye (BAY86-5321): Bayer

• EYLEA (aflibercept): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Drivers

• Rising Prevalence of High Myopia

• Advancements in Diagnostic Tools

• Emerging Therapies

• Growing Awareness

• Aging Population

• Increased Healthcare Access

Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Barriers

• High Treatment Costs

• Limited Awareness in Low-Income Regions

• Challenges in Early Diagnosis

• Adherence Issues

• Lack of Curative Treatments

• Regulatory Hurdles

Scope of the Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Myopic Macular Degeneration Companies: Roche, Bayer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others

• Key Myopic Macular Degeneration Therapies: VABYSMO (faricimab), VEGF Trap-Eye (BAY86-5321), EYLEA (aflibercept), and others

• Myopic Macular Degeneration Therapeutic Assessment: Myopic Macular Degeneration current marketed and Myopic Macular Degeneration emerging therapies

• Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Dynamics: Myopic Macular Degeneration market drivers and Myopic Macular Degeneration market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Myopic Macular Degeneration Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Myopic Macular Degeneration

3. SWOT analysis of Myopic Macular Degeneration

4. Myopic Macular Degeneration Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Overview at a Glance

6. Myopic Macular Degeneration Disease Background and Overview

7. Myopic Macular Degeneration Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Myopic Macular Degeneration

9. Myopic Macular Degeneration Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Myopic Macular Degeneration Unmet Needs

11. Myopic Macular Degeneration Emerging Therapies

12. Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Drivers

16. Myopic Macular Degeneration Market Barriers

17. Myopic Macular Degeneration Appendix

18. Myopic Macular Degeneration Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

