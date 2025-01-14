Claros Analytics Releases Updates to Online Health Plan Projection Applications

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claros Analytics, the healthcare industry's leading actuarial analytics company, has released several updates to its health plan projection applications. These applications allow users to project the impact of plan design changes, perform self-funded feasibility analyses, compare stop loss deductible performance, and automate budgeting and reserving for self-funded health plans. 2024 marked a significant milestone for the company with the full migration of the Claros consulting suite applications to its web-based platform.

The latest set of updates facilitates more efficient data entry and easier comparison of plan design changes and stop loss structures. These significant enhancements will allow Claros users to better scale their in-house analytics capabilities and deliver results to their clients. The full list of updates is detailed below:

○ Plan comparison report

• Users can easily compare side-by-side plan designs, plan cost, and cost share.

○ Quick View Setup

• Only basic plan design details are shown in this view for quicker data entry and reduced errors.

• Users can still access more detailed data entry through the "Detailed View" option.

○ ClarosRisk Comparison Expansion

• Users can view and export up to four stop loss deductibles simultaneously, enhancing flexibility and saving time in the analysis process.

○ Icon Bar

• Claros Notifications, Activity Log, Training Session Registration link, and Help and Support link are now accessible through the new icon bar at the top right of the application screen.

• Users can see application updates and other Claros announcements through the notifications module.

• Users can view export and saved files activity from the session through the Activity Log module.

If you would like to learn more about the Claros Analytics applications for projecting health plan outcomes, visit their website at clarosanalytics.com

About Claros Analytics

Claros Analytics builds next-generation analytical applications to model, price, and predict health benefits costs. Clients, including leading benefits consultants and advisors, stop loss carriers, underwriters, reinsurers, plan administrators, and plan sponsors nationwide, achieve a competitive advantage by using our predictive analytics to model health plan changes, define self-funded opportunities, and budget self-funded plan costs.

