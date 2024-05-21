Submit Release
Claros Analytics Launches Redesigned Website

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claros Analytics, the healthcare industry’s premier actuarial software firm, is excited to announce the launch of its redesigned website.

The redesign aims to improve the user experience and make it easier for website visitors to learn how Claros Analytics’ solutions can help them advance their business through better insight into health plan costs. New features include a modern look and feel, a more mobile-friendly interface, individual product pages, additional client resources, revised content, and updated information about the new suite of web applications.

“The updated website reflects Claros Analytics’ growth and increased prominence throughout the healthcare industry. In the past year, we have welcomed 24 additional client companies, launched a new community for our clients to facilitate industry connections, and completed the migration of our software applications to the web.” – Todd Owen, CEO

To see the redesigned website and learn more about how Claros Analytics is empowering businesses through improved health plan risk assessment, visit clarosanalytics.com.

About Claros Analytics

Claros Analytics builds next-generation analytical applications to model, price, and predict health benefits costs. Clients, including benefits consultants and advisors (8 of the top 10 national brokerages and 80+ independent brokerages), leading stop loss carriers, underwriters, reinsurers, plan administrators, and plan sponsors nationwide, achieve a competitive advantage by using our predictive analytics to model health plan changes, define self-funded opportunities, and budget self-funded plan costs.

Julia S Dare
Claros Analytics
