Tax Pro and Air Force Veteran Open New BooXkeeping Franchise in Contra Costa County, California

Bookkeeping redefined

Husband-and-wife franchisees Bianca Ruiz and Chris Cruz are opened the doors of their bookkeeping franchise providing specialized services to local businesses

Their combined experience in accounting, tax services and business ownership, along with Chris' background as a veteran, bring a unique skill set that will undoubtedly contribute to their success.” — Max Emma, founder and CEO of BooXkeeping

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BooXkeeping , the innovative bookkeeping franchise renowned for delivering exceptional bookkeeping services to small and medium-sized businesses, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Contra Costa County in California. Located in Walnut Creek, this milestone is spearheaded by husband-and-wife franchisees Chris Cruz and Bianca Ruiz. Ruiz comes from a tax services background, while Cruz is an Air Force veteran.Ruiz has had a successful career working at an accounting firm and later running her own tax practice. Drawing on this experience, she and Cruz saw franchising as an opportunity to grow their entrepreneurial ventures. Through a veteran-focused franchise program in which Cruz participates, they discovered BooXkeeping. The franchise’s close-knit, transparent and family-oriented culture immediately resonated with them and led to a meeting with the brand’s CEO and founder.“We were particularly drawn to the people behind the brand,” said Ruiz. “Conversations with the founder, Max Emma , impressed us with their transparency and genuine passion for the business. The smaller size of BooXkeeping appealed to us as well, as it fosters a close-knit, family-oriented culture where franchisees have direct access to leadership. This level of personal attention is something we didn’t encounter with larger, more established franchises, and it was a key factor in our decision.”The Contra Costa location aims to address the common challenge faced by CPA firms: the need for reliable and efficient bookkeeping services without diverting valuable resources from primary tax-related activities. By partnering with BooXkeeping, Ruiz and Cruz ensure that their clients receive high-quality bookkeeping support, backed by the robust infrastructure and expertise that BooXkeeping provides.“Our primary goal for the first year is to scale the business while maintaining efficiency and delivering high-quality service,” said Ruiz. “We aim to build a strong client base, retain those clients and ensure their satisfaction as we immerse ourselves in the world of bookkeeping. While I have an extensive background in tax services, this represents an exciting new chapter for me and I’m eager to expand my expertise.”This expansion to the East Bay region is part of BooXkeeping’s broader strategy to grow its presence across the United States by reaching 50 franchises over the next several years. This growth underscores the increasing demand for specialized bookkeeping services and the effectiveness of BooXkeeping’s franchise model in meeting this need.“We are excited to welcome Bianca and Chris to the BooXkeeping family,” said Emma. “Their combined experience in accounting, tax services and business ownership, along with Chris' background as a veteran, bring a unique skill set that will undoubtedly contribute to their success. Their passion for delivering exceptional service and their shared entrepreneurial vision align perfectly with our mission to support small businesses.”With their new Contra Costa location, Ruiz and Cruz are poised to make a significant impact on the local business community, providing exceptional bookkeeping services that enable businesses to thrive. Their commitment to quality and efficiency ensures that clients receive the support they need to manage their finances effectively.BooXkeeping is dedicated to enhancing its franchisee support structure as it continues to expand. All franchisees receive comprehensive training and ongoing support to ensure their success within the BooXkeeping system.“With every new franchisee, we reaffirm our commitment to providing the tools and support they need to succeed,” said Emma. “Our training programs and ongoing assistance are designed to empower franchisees like Bianca and Chris to deliver exceptional service to their clients while building a thriving business. We’re confident that their dedication and expertise, combined with BooXkeeping’s proven systems, will make a lasting positive impact in Contra Costa.” BooXkeeping Contra Costa County is located at 2872 Ygnacio Valley Road, Walnut Creek, CA. Call 925-208-5662 or visit BooXkeeping Contra Costa County for more information.ABOUT BOOXKEEPINGBooXkeeping is a bookkeeping franchise that combines professional expertise with genuine human connection to provide cutting-edge bookkeeping services for small and medium-sized businesses, franchisees, franchisors, CPA firms, and more. Founded by Max and Elena Emma, two entrepreneurial immigrants with in-depth experience in finance and accounting, the brand’s journey spans over 20 years. Today, with 11 franchise locations across the country and one corporate location, BooXkeeping has emerged as a unique player in the bookkeeping industry, emphasizing a human-driven approach and personalized service. To learn more, visit https://www.booxkeepingfranchise.com/

