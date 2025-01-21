Expert in Interventional Spine and Sports Medicine, Dr. Ron Ben-Meir Joins Alliance Orthopedics

Alliance Orthopedics Opens 8th Location in Union, NJ. Dr. Ron Ben-Meir joins Alliance Orthopedics

Dr. Ben-Meir joins Alliance Orthopedics as a fellowship-trained expert in Interventional Spine and Sports Medicine.

As a former Division I college football player at Texas State University, I understand the physical and mental toll sports injuries can have on athletes,” — Dr. Ron Ben-Meir

UNION, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Orthopedics is proud to welcome Dr. Ron Ben-Meir , DO, FAAPMR, a Board-Certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician, to its esteemed team of orthopedic specialists. Dr. Ben-Meir, a fellowship-trained expert in Interventional Spine and Sports Medicine, brings over a decade of experience treating musculoskeletal and sports-related injuries for patients of all ages and skill levels.Dr. Ben-Meir specializes in conservative, individualized treatment plans that address conditions such as neck and back pain, joint issues, and sports injuries . His unique approach integrates physical therapy, yoga, acupuncture, and advanced non-surgical techniques, including ultrasound-guided and fluoroscopy-guided spine injections. He is also skilled in diagnostic procedures like musculoskeletal ultrasound and electromyography (EMG/NCS) to ensure precise assessments and targeted care.“As a former Division I college football player at Texas State University, I understand the physical and mental toll sports injuries can have on athletes,” said Dr. Ben-Meir. “My goal is to help patients, whether competitive athletes or weekend warriors, regain their mobility and return to the activities they love—pain-free.”Dr. Ben-Meir earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Touro University in Vallejo, California. He completed his residency at The Mount Sinai School of Medicine and pursued a fellowship in Interventional Spine and Sports Medicine at Mount Sinai in Manhattan, New York. His combination of elite medical training and personal athletic experience provides him with a deep understanding of the challenges and solutions unique to sports and musculoskeletal injuries.Alliance Orthopedics is excited to expand its comprehensive care offerings with Dr. Ben-Meir’s expertise in non-surgical solutions for spine and sports injuries. Patients can expect the highest level of care as Dr. Ben-Meir works alongside Alliance Orthopedics’ multidisciplinary team to create tailored treatment plans that promote long-term recovery and wellness.To schedule an appointment with Dr. Ron Ben-Meir or learn more about Alliance Orthopedics, visit allianceortho.com or call 877-532-7837.About Alliance Orthopedics:Alliance Orthopedics is dedicated to providing exceptional orthopedic care with a patient-centered approach. Offering a wide range of services, from diagnostics to rehabilitation, the practice is committed to helping patients achieve optimal health and performance.

