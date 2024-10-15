Alliance Orthopedics Welcomes Dr. Shaigan Iqbal, Expert in Anesthesiology and Pain Management

Alliance Orthopedics is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Shaigan Iqbal, a distinguished anesthesiologist and pain management specialist.

OLD BRIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Orthopedics is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Shaigan Iqbal , a distinguished anesthesiologist and pain management specialist, to its team of medical experts. Dr. Iqbal brings extensive experience in managing a wide spectrum of complex pain conditions, and his patient-centered approach is a perfect complement to Alliance Orthopedics’ commitment to providing the highest standard of care.Dr. Iqbal earned his medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in 2015, followed by an internship, anesthesiology residency, and pain management fellowship at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, NY. He is board-certified in anesthesiology and holds a subspecialty certification in pain medicine.At Alliance Orthopedics, Dr. Iqbal specializes in the treatment of conditions such as back pain, neck pain, diabetic neuropathy, complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), postoperative and non-operative chronic knee pain, and hip pain. He employs a variety of cutting-edge therapies, including spinal cord stimulation, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, and radiofrequency thermal ablation.“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Iqbal to our team,” said Dr. John Cho, Medical Director. “His expertise in pain management and his commitment to compassionate, individualized care align perfectly with our mission to improve the lives of our patients.”Dr. Iqbal is passionate about fostering strong doctor-patient relationships, emphasizing a personalized approach to each patient's unique needs. “I believe in providing comprehensive, evidence-based care that not only addresses symptoms but also improves patients' quality of life,” says Dr. Iqbal. “I’m excited to join Alliance Orthopedics and look forward to helping patients be better everyday.”Dr. Iqbal is a member of numerous prestigious medical organizations, including the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society, the Spine Intervention Society, and the American Society of Anesthesiologists. Outside of his medical practice, Dr. Iqbal enjoys playing pickleball, biking, basketball, ultimate frisbee, and spending time with his family and friends.About Alliance Orthopedics: Alliance Orthopedics is a leading provider of comprehensive orthopedic and rehabilitation services, offering a wide range of treatments for musculoskeletal conditions. With multiple locations and a team of highly skilled physicians and specialists, Alliance Orthopedics is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to help patients live pain-free, active lives.For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Iqbal, visit allianceortho.com.

