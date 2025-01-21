Invest Smart by Gary Lipsky Achieves #1 Best Seller Status on Amazon

Invest Smart: Spotting Red Flags In Real Estate Syndications

Bestselling author Gary Lipsky's new book Invest Smart is a hit, guiding passive investors to avoid costly mistakes and invest wisely!

I was a passive investor for a time, made mistakes and paid the price. This book is for those that don’t know where to start or what to look out for when investing in real estate deals.” — Gary Lipsky

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gary Lipsky, the author of the best-selling book, Best In Class, second book, Invest Smart: Spotting Red Flags in Real Estate Syndications is a hit with investors! “My first book was about asset management in the real estate space, something people weren’t talking about 3-4 years ago because the market was performing so well. Not long after that, things changed drastically, and it was great to see how important the book became. Invest Smart is resonating incredibly with investors and has been a big hit.”The book helps passive investors make more informed, confident decisions in the real estate investments they make and avoid the mistakes that too many others have made. “I have been investing in real estate for over 20 years. I was a passive investor for a time, made mistakes and paid the price. This book is for those that don’t know where to start or what to look out for when investing in real estate deals,” said Gary Lipsky, President of Break of Day Capital. Invest Smart is available on Amazon or Break of Day’s website. It includes lessons from over 100 passive investments, how to vet a sponsor like a pro and quickly spot red flags in an offering.Break of Day Capital is a multifamily real estate investment firm with over $230MM in AUM in the Southwest. They are currently under contract for their third deal in their BODC Multifamily Impact Fund. The company was recognized as the 25th fastest growing real estate company in the US according to Inc. Magazine and they were awarded best syndication company by the Apartment Association of America which has over 138,000 members! Break of Day Capital’s success in the competitive market has allowed them to become one of the premiere real estate firms for investors looking to get involved with managed investments.To learn more about Gary Lipsky or Break of Day Capital, visit their official website at https://breakofdaycapital.com

