Kotori Technologies Donates $11,000 to Support Communities in 2024

SUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to giving back, Kotori Technologies proudly donated $11,000 in 2024 to three impactful organizations: Harvest Hope Food Bank Rotary International , and the Osage Nation Foundation Each organization was carefully chosen for the vital work they do to create meaningful change:Harvest Hope Food Bank - fights hunger across South Carolina, providing meals to families in need.Rotary International - supports a variety of global initiatives, from eradicating diseases to advancing peace and education.Osage Nation Foundation - strengthens the Osage Nation community through educational, cultural, and community-building programs.“At Kotori Technologies, we are committed to using our success to give back,” said Neadom Tucker, Owner at Kotori Technologies. “These organizations embody values that align with ours, and we are honored to support their missions to make a difference locally and globally.”By aligning its business success with philanthropic efforts, Kotori Technologies continues to demonstrate that technology and community can work hand in hand. For more information on the company and its initiatives, visit: https://kotoritechnologies.com/kotori-vision/

