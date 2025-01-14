Angel Armor Debuts Next-Generation Stand Alone Rifle Plate System at SHOT Show 2025

Explore groundbreaking modular ballistic protection at Booth #61407 in Las Vegas, January 21-24.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angel Armor will introduce cutting-edge advancements in ballistic protection at the 2024 SHOT Show, held January 21-24 at the Venetian Expo + Ceasar’s Forum in Las Vegas. The company invites attendees to Booth #61407 to experience unveiling the Truth SNAP® 308 Stand Alone Elite Rifle Plate and the newly revamped Truth SNAP® Modular Plate System , designed to redefine protection and adaptability for professionals in Law Enforcement and the armed forces.The Truth SNAP Modular Plate System represents a revolution in Officer safety and efficiency. The innovative 308 Stand Alone Elite Rifle Plate, debuting at SHOT Show, has successfully passed NIJ ballistic testing standards and is awaiting final certification. Expected to be available for purchase in early March, this plate exemplifies industry-leading protection. Angel Armor will keep customers updated on availability via its website. Key features of this stand alone plate include a proprietary multi-curve design for comfort and durability, thin and lightweight construction, and minimal backface deformation.The system’s modularity comes to life with the 855 Strike Face Plate, which seamlessly snaps onto the base plate using Angel Armor’s patented magnetic connection. This tiered design provides protection against M855 threats and beyond, offering unmatched adaptability for dynamic environments.Key Highlights of the Truth SNAP System:All-Day Rifle Protection: Lightweight and certified to exceed industry standards for multi-hit performance.Next Generation Adaptability: Magnetic SNAP system enables immediate upgrades with no need to access external gear.Proven Versatility: Available in various sizes and cuts, including Shooter’s Cut, Full Cut, and soon-to-come SAPI Cut, ensuring a custom fit.Angel Armor’s innovations empower users to confidently face evolving threats without compromising mobility or comfort. Find more information about Angel Armor at the SHOT Show About Angel Armor:Angel Armor exists to protect and preserve the pursuit of life, liberty and happiness for First Responders and their families. Established in 2013, Angel Armor is pioneering the way in developing and manufacturing state-of-the-art on-body and vehicle armor solutions worthy of the heroes they serve. Angel Armor’s goal is to serve First Responders by offering market-leading, proactive solutions that protect Officers in every situation, all day. Through advanced technologies, Angel Armor strives to reduce the burden of the Officer and provide products allowing for efficient and effective responses, as well as Confidence They Can Stand Behind. For more information, visit angelarmor.com

