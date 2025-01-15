FirstHx joins Innovators’ Network at American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Heart Association consortium advances development of evidence-based health tech solutionsFirstHx, a clinician-led pioneer in AI-powered patient intake solutions, has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation’s (the Center) Innovators’ Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.The Innovators’ Network is a consortium connecting entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers to advance cardiovascular and brain health innovation. Innovators’ Network members also have the opportunity to access the Association’s digital evidence-based scientific guidelines and clinical recommendations as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including building models for clinical outcome studies, which lowers the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology, and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes – a key concern for providers and payers.“The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient and effective development of healthcare technology,” said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, volunteer past president of the American Heart Association (2019-2020), chair of the American Heart Association’s Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center and the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine and provost for medical affairs of Cornell University. “Joining the Innovators’ Network gives members the opportunity to leverage the consortium and work toward broadening and deepening their engagement in this arena.”“Joining the American Heart Association’s Innovators’ Network is an important step in our mission to transform cardiovascular care through AI-powered, evidence-based patient intake solutions. This network provides us with the resources and expertise to accelerate the development of tools that will help improve health outcomes for cardiovascular patients and support more efficient, patient-centered care,” said Dr. Christopher O’Connor, CEO of FirstHx.About FirstHxFirstHx Corp. ( https://firsthx.com ) is a pioneer of AI-powered patient intake solutions that streamline the medical history-taking process for patients and providers in Canada, the United States, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In less than five minutes, the knowledge-based, AI-guided smartphone application allows patients to record their unique medical histories before their visit. The patient history is shared with the healthcare team, which uses the in-depth data insights to inform decisions and prioritize inclusive, patient-centered healthcare. FirstHx’s intelligent platform delivers a faster, more accurate, and more efficient clinical workflow, enabling better outcomes and a convenient patient experience with shorter wait times.

