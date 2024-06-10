Silverberry and FirstHx Announce Partnership to Enhance the Patient Visit Experience from Pre-Visit to Post-Visit
By leveraging AI, the joint service provides the most comprehensive, end-to-end value for patients and doctorsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silverberry Health, a pioneer in providing AI health solutions by leveraging generative AI, and FirstHx, a leader in pre-visit patient information systems, today announced a strategic partnership to transform the patient visit experience. This collaboration aims to streamline doctor visits, making it more efficient for both clinicians and patients, from the moment a patient schedules an appointment to post-visit care and follow-ups.
Chris O’Connor, CEO of FirstHx, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership: “At FirstHx, our focus has always been on optimizing the pre-visit experience, ensuring that healthcare providers have all the necessary information to begin effective treatment immediately. By integrating with Silverberry’s innovative ambient AI, we can extend this seamless experience throughout the entire patient visit, enhancing both care and satisfaction.”
Shayan Mashatian, CEO of Silverberry, also commented on the collaboration: “Silverberry aims to transform patient interactions and engagement with healthcare providers through cutting-edge technology. Physicians spend an average of 2-3 extra hours every day on documentation and administrative tasks, while patients forget 40% to 80% of the conversations with their doctor. With FirstHx, we are setting a new standard for comprehensive care. Our ambient AI not only assists in creating detailed SOAP notes during the visit but also provides patients with a summary and access to our AI health chat app, Pingoo.AI, to get access to a summary of the visit, steps they need to take, and post-visit questions. This end-to-end approach ensures continuity and achieving better health outcomes in patient care.”
The partnership between Silverberry and FirstHx promises to create the most comprehensive patient visit experience available today, by combining pre-visit information gathering with real-time documentation, summarizing the visit in an organized SOAP note and follow-up care innovations to ensure continuous engagement with the patients.
Healthcare systems, clinics, and hospitals interested in adopting this integrated approach can contact both companies for more information. For more information about this partnership and the services offered, please visit https://silverberry.health/ and https://firsthx.com/.
ABOUT SILVERBERRY HEALTH
Silverberry is a leading digital health company utilizing advanced AI and machine learning technologies to provide precision health services available to health systems and patients. Silverberry ambient AI services enable healthcare providers to automate documentation and offer patients personalized follow-up care through innovative applications. For more information, visit https://silverberry.health/.
ABOUT FIRSTHX
FirstHx Corp. (https://firsthx.com) is a pioneer of AI-powered patient intake solutions that streamline the medical history-taking process for patients and providers in Canada, the United States, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In less than five minutes, the knowledge-based, AI-guided smartphone application allows patients to record their unique medical histories before their visit. The patient history is shared with the healthcare team, which uses the in-depth data insights to inform decisions and prioritize inclusive, patient-centered healthcare. FirstHx’s intelligent platform delivers a faster, more accurate, and more efficient clinical workflow, enabling better outcomes and a convenient patient experience with shorter wait times.
