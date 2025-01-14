SAF Wins Challenge to Pennsylvania Carry Ban for Young Adults

Second Amendment Foundation logo

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) has won a victory for young adults in Pennsylvania, where a panel of the Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 to remand the case back to the District Court with instructions to enter an injunction forbidding the state police from arresting law-abiding 18-20-year-olds for openly carrying firearms during a declared state of emergency.The case is known as Madison Lara v. Commissioner Pennsylvania State Police (case No. 21-1832).Joining SAF in the case are the Firearms Policy Coalition and three private citizens, including Lara, for whom the case is named. They are represented by attorneys Peter Patterson, Haley N. Proctor, David H. Thompson and John D. Ohlendorf at Cooper & Kirk in Washington, D.C. and Joshua Prince at Civil Rights Defense Firm, in Bechtelsville, Pa.It is the second time the Third Circuit has ruled in SAF’s favor on this case. After the initial ruling, the state appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court which, in turn, remanded the case back to the Third Circuit to reconsider in light of the high court’s recent ruling in Rahimi. The Third Circuit determined that Rahimi changed nothing about their analysis and once again ruled for the plaintiffs. The circuit court then ordered the District Court to enter an injunction in SAF’s favor.Writing for the majority, Circuit Judge Kent A. Jordan, a George W. Bush appointee, noted, “It is undisputed that 18-to-20-year-olds are among ‘the people’ for other constitutional rights such as the right to vote, freedom of speech, the freedom to peaceably assemble and to petition the and the right against unreasonable searches and seizures. We therefore reiterate our holding that 18-to-20-year-olds are, like other subsets of the American public, presumptively among ‘the people’ to whom Second Amendment rights extend.”Judge Jordan was joined by Judge D. Brooks Smith, another Bush appointee. Judge L. Felipe Restrepo, a Barack Obama appointee, dissented.“SAF has maintained all along that 18-20-year-olds are unquestionably part of ‘the people’ contemplated by the Second Amendment who have the same rights to keep and bear that any other adult has,” said SAF Director of Legal Operations Bill Sack. “The Third Circuit already agreed with us once, and today it reaffirmed its decision, finding that the Rahimi decision from the Supreme Court changes precisely nothing.”“There is no language in the Second Amendment that applies only to some age-exclusive subset of the people,” SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb observed. “We’re delighted the Third Circuit once again has ruled in our favor, and we will continue defending that position.”For more information, visit saf.org The Second Amendment Foundation (saf.org) is the nation’s oldest and largest tax-exempt education, research, publishing and legal action group dedicated to safeguarding and promoting the fundamental rights of individuals enshrined in the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. SAF engages in aggressive legal action to ensure the principles of armed self-defense, personal liberty, and the ownership of arms are defended, secured, and restored. Through public education initiatives, SAF teaches the importance of the Second Amendment to promote a society that values and exercises the right to keep and bear arms.

