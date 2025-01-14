GREG WYDMANSKI SELECTED AS TOP BUSINESS AVIATION ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Greg Wydmanski honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greg Wydmanski, Founder and Owner of 77 Aviation, was recently selected as Top Business Aviation Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the aviation industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over a decade of experience in the aviation industry, Mr. Wydmanski has established himself as a trusted expert and dynamic leader in his field. As the Founder of 77 Aviation, Greg specializes in helping clients navigate the complex process of purchasing private jets. His expert advisory services ensure clients make informed decisions tailored to their unique needs and goals.In addition to jet acquisitions, Greg leads a skilled team that represents clients' aircraft on the charter market. The team excels in marketing and selling private jet charters globally, maximizing aircraft utilization, and driving exceptional profits. Greg also offers comprehensive aircraft management services, including audits and aviation project advisory, ensuring optimal performance and long-term success for his clients.Since entering the aviation industry in 2012, Greg has built lasting relationships with clients and colleagues based on trust, commitment, and mutual respect. His expertise extends across private jet sales, charters, aircraft management, leasing, and maintenance. He has extensive experience working with top aircraft brands like Bombardier, Cessna, and Gulfstream.Greg's philosophy centers on hard work, dedication, and enjoyment, fostering a positive, high-energy environment where both his team and clients experience success and fulfillment in their aviation endeavors.Greg's previous roles, with over 20 years of business experience, include a successful career spanning multiple industries. He began his professional journey in 2000 within the banking sector, where he spent 11 years at Citibank and HSBC, focusing on sales and marketing of financial services to high-net-worth individuals. In 2012, Greg transitioned into business aviation, where he has since thrived in private jet charter sales and aircraft management. His dedication to helping others achieve their goals has been a driving force in his career, bringing him satisfaction and fulfillment in every aspect of his work.Before embarking on his successful career, Mr. Wydmanski pursued extensive academic studies. He attended the University of Warsaw and completed his Doctoral Studies in Economics, further enhancing his analytical and strategic thinking. Additionally, he earned a Master's degree in Business Management from Wyższa Szkoła Biznesu - National Louis University in Nowy Sącz. His solid educational foundation has played a crucial role in shaping his approach to business, combining a deep understanding of economics with strong leadership and management skills. This combination of academic excellence and practical experience has contributed to Greg's outstanding success in the aviation industry.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Wydmanski has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year he will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December for his selection as Top Business Aviation Entrepreneur of the Year 2025The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Wydmanski for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Greg is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Greg attributes his success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he is committed to excellence and hopes to continue to deliver outstanding results for his clients.For more information, please visit: www.77aviation.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one of a kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.