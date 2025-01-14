Men’s Grooming Products Market anticipated to surpass US$93.419 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.90%

The men's grooming products market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.90% from US$70.149 billion in 2025 to US$93.419 billion by 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global men's grooming products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.90% between 2025 and 2030 to US$93.419 billion by 2030.The consumer demand for men's grooming products is driven by the growing concerns among men for self-care, increasing growth in the cosmetics industry in various countries, rapid urbanization, and further, burgeoning consumer needs leading to increased investments in R&D and developing new products. The market trends for men's grooming products include a growing demand for environmentally-friendly products. The online segment has created a significant demand for men's grooming products market.The growth of the men's grooming products market has attracted several companies, such as, in April 2024, Piramal Pharma Limited’s Consumer Products Division announced its foray into the men’s personal grooming category with the launch of the BOHEM product range. This includes a Hair Removal Spray, a Beard Growth Oil, and an Underarm Roll-On. According to the company estimates, Men’s grooming now constitutes almost 11% of the entire grooming category. With this brand launch, the company intended to give new products, for personal hygiene and beard nourishment.Moreover, one of the emerging trends in men's grooming products is demand for the innovative shaving kits. In September 2024, MANSCAPED, the men’s grooming company announced the launch of The Chairman Pro electric foil shaver and The Chairman Pro Package face shaving kit. The product can give different types of shave designs like smooth shave or perfectly chiseled stubble. Further, Chairman Pro has a unique interchangeable dual-head system, with formulated gel and serum.Besides, significant investments such as Reckitt Benckiser Group into Indian-based Bombay Shaving Company in January 2021 further expanded the men's grooming products market in India. BSC has a portfolio of over 100 products across shaving, bath and body, skin, and beard care. RB announced it led a £4 million funding round. The investment demonstrates RB’s commitment to innovative, purpose-driven brands and is in line with its strategy to be in new spaces and places.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-mens-grooming-products-market By distribution channel, the global men's grooming products market is segmented into two major categories, online and offline. The online segment has continued to grow in the past few years. In the United States, the total E-commerce retail sales as a percent of total sales has surged from 14.4% in Q3 2022 to 16.2% in Q3 2024, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This increasing retail market for the online will have prominent demand for the men's grooming products.By product, the global men's grooming products market is segmented into skincare , hair care, shave care, and others. The demand for shave care will likely increase as beard culture among men is rising. This is backed by campaigns such as, 'No-Shave November', where participants stop shaving for a month, goal is to raise awareness for men’s physical and mental health.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the global men's grooming products market is growing significantly by the propelling cosmetic manufacturing sector. According to Cosmetics Europe, China had a market of €59billion in cosmetics, the largest in the Asia Pacific followed by Japan with €22 billion, then India and South Korea with market sizes of €13billion and € 9 billion respectively. The market would continue to rise strongly due to consumers' growing choice of specialty cosmetic products. Beard products, specialized skin care, hair care, and makeup cosmetics are the main industries predicted to increase as the awareness about good looks among men surges. The market competition for domestic brands is increasing due to a growing number of international companies entering the Asia Pacific cosmetics market.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global men's grooming products market that have been covered are Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Beiersdorf, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, L'Oréal S.A., Marico, Estée Lauder Companies, Brickell Men's Products, Shiseido Company, Limited, and The Man Company.The market analytics report segments the global men's grooming products market as follows:• By Producto Skin Care• Creams• Facewash• Otherso Hair Care• Oils• Shampoos• Otherso Shave Care• Shaving Cream• Pre-Shave Lotion• After-Shave Lotion• Otherso Others• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Spaino Italyo Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano South Koreao Indiao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Procter & Gamble• Unilever• Beiersdorf• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc• L'Oréal S.A.• Marico• Estée Lauder Companies• Brickell Men's Products• Shiseido Company, Limited• The Man CompanyExplore More Reports:• Cosmetic Chemicals Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cosmetic-chemicals-market • Cosmetic Surgery Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cosmetic-surgery-market • Global Color Cosmetics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-color-cosmetics-market

