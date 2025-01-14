Herbicide Market projected to surpass US$63.6 billion by 2030 at a 5.45% CAGR

According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the herbicide market is projected to reach US$63.7 billion by 2030.

With the rising agricultural sector output, herbicide demand is expected to propel significantly while global leaders are expected to introduce key products and solutions to complement the demand.” — Analyst

NOIDA, INDIA, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global herbicide market is projected at US$48.829 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach US$63.677 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.45%. Herbicides are chemical compounds or substances, that are commonly used in the agricultural sector, to destroy or kill various types of plants and herbs, which restricts the growth of the main crops. Herbicides offer multiple benefits to the global agricultural sector, they help prevent and destroy the formation of herbs, and they also help repel or mitigate pest growth. Herbicides also help in increasing the cost efficiencies of the agricultural sector, as they reduce manual weeding and labor costs. The chemical also offers a longer effect on the brush weed and perennial weed control. Herbicides are also easy to use in various types of agricultural landscapes and can be used in various types of inaccessible areas.With the rising global agricultural sector output, the demand for herbicides is expected to propel significantly. Various global leaders, especially in the agricultural chemical market, are expected to introduce key products and solutions, further boosting the demand for herbicides in the global market. In October 2024, FMC Corporation, a global leader in agricultural science, announced the launch of Ambriva Herbicide, which is designed to offer an enhanced capability to the wheat farmers of India. The compound is formulated with a combination of Isoflex active and Metribuzin, which features early post-emergency residual control. Similarly, in March 2024, Atul Ltd., the leading chemical manufacturer in India, announced the launch of Sindica, the post-emergency herbicide, that offers key efficiency against major weeds in the sugarcane crops sector.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/herbicide-market The herbicide market, under the type segment, is divided into selective herbicides and non-selection herbicides. The selective herbicide category is expected to grow at a greater rate. Selective herbicides help control the growth of weeds while causing little or no damage to crops. They are among the most common types of herbicides utilized in the agricultural sector.The application segment of the herbicide market is categorized into chemigation, foliar, fumigation, and soil treatment. Chemigation category in the application segment of the global herbicide market is expected to grow at a greater rate. Chemigation is the procedure, which is generally applied in the agricultural sector. Chemigation helps in maintaining the surface of the plant. The chemical also helps reduce the consumption of energy and eliminate the need for soil incorporation.The herbicide market, under the crop type segment, is divided into commercial crops, fruits & vegetables, grains & cereals, pulses & oilseeds, and turf & ornamental. The commercial crops category of the crops segment of the herbicide market is expected to grow at a massive rate. The demand for commercial crops, in the global market witnessed massive growth, majorly to the increasing demand for vegan and vegetarian food and beverage products.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the herbicide market. The Asia Pacific region is among the fastest-growing agricultural regions in the global region. Countries like India, China, Vietnam, and Malaysia witnessed significant growth in their domestic agricultural sector. In the Asia Pacific region, herbicides offer their application across various types of crop production, which includes commercial crops, and fruits & vegetables among others. The Asia Pacific region is also among the biggest producers of agricultural chemicals, which includes herbicides.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the herbicide market that have been covered are ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Corteva Agriscience, FMC Corporation, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Co., Ltd., Nufarm Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, Syngenta Group, and UPL Limited, among many others.The market analytics report segments the herbicide market as follows:• By Typeo Selective Herbicideso Non-Selection Herbicides• By Applicationo Chemigationo Foliaro Fumigationo Soil Treatment• By Crop Typeo Commercial Cropso Fruits & Vegetableso Grains & Cerealso Pulses & Oilseedso Turf & Ornamental• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.• BASF SE• Bayer AG• Corteva Agriscience• FMC Corporation• Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Co., Ltd.• Nufarm Ltd.• Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.• Syngenta Group• UPL LimitedExplore More Reports:• Bioherbicides Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-bioherbicides-market • Herbicide Safeners Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/herbicide-safener-market • Aquatic Herbicides Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/aquatic-herbicides-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.