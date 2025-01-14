Parenting as a Cornerstone of Mental Health: A Call to Action from the Day of Calm Foundation

Meet Celia Kibler. Celia is a mom of 5, grandma of 9, Award-winning, best-selling author, international speaker, and family & relationship empowerment coach.

As National Leaders Prioritize Children’s Physical Health, Parenting Education Must Take Center Stage to Address the Mental Health Crisis

The role of parenting in fostering mental health cannot be overlooked. Parents equipped with tools to navigate stress, communicate calmly, and build cooperative, violence-free environments.” — Celia Kibler

BALTIMORE , MD, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- he Day of Calm Foundation , a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the cycle of abuse and dysfunction in families, is calling on national leaders to recognize the critical role of parenting in shaping children’s mental health. While initiatives addressing medicines, vaccines, and nutrition are vital for securing children’s physical health, the Foundation emphasizes the equal importance of investing in emotional and mental well-being through parenting education, calm communication, and respectful family dynamics."Every healthy, thriving adult begins as a child who feels loved, respected, and valued,” says Celia Kibler , founder of the Day of Calm Foundation and internationally recognized parenting expert. “While efforts to improve physical health are commendable, the role of parenting in fostering mental health cannot be overlooked. Parents equipped with tools to navigate stress, communicate calmly, and build cooperative, violence-free environments play a pivotal role in shaping children’s emotional well-being.”With rising rates of anxiety, depression, and behavioral challenges among children, the Foundation urges policymakers to prioritize parenting education alongside other health initiatives.Transforming Families with Innovative ProgramsThe Day of Calm Foundation has spearheaded transformative programs like the “Safe Roots” initiative and the upcoming International Day of Calm 3-Day Summit. These programs provide individuals and families with tools to foster emotional safety, mutual respect, and resilience. “It’s time we view parenting as a public health issue,” Kibler asserts. “When parents are empowered to raise emotionally secure children, the ripple effects create stronger families, schools, and communities, laying the foundation for a more compassionate society.”A Vision for Nationwide ImpactThe Foundation advocates for integrating parenting skill programs, like “Safe Roots,” into school curriculums. This ensures that families across the country have access to evidence-based techniques for effective communication and discipline. “Parenting education is the key to breaking cycles of dysfunction and unlocking the potential of future generations,” Kibler concludes. “Together, we can give every child the gift of emotional safety and mental wellness.”About the Day of Calm FoundationThe Day of Calm Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to addressing the global epidemic of anger and promoting calm communication for a safer, more harmonious future. Through initiatives like the “Safe Roots” program, the International Day of Calm, and community-based parenting education, the Foundation empowers families to foster relationships rooted in respect and emotional well-being. Learn more at dayofcalm.org.

