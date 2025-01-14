GA Drilling Recognized in CB Insights for delivering technology to usher in clean, baseload power from geothermal

GA Drilling is Delivering Geothermal Anywhere

GA Drilling, a global pioneer in ultra-deep geothermal technologies, was recognized as a transformative tech company in CB Insight's 2025 Game Changers Report

Our mission is to make clean, secure energy accessible to communities and industries worldwide, and we are thrilled to see this vision acknowledged by one of the most respected names in technology.” — Igor Kočiš, CEO, GA Drilling

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GA Drilling Featured in CB Insights’ Prestigious Game Changers 2025 Report for Ultra-Deep Geothermal Innovations— GA Drilling, a global pioneer in ultra-deep geothermal technologies, has been recognized in CB Insights’ influential Game Changers 2025 report. The annual publication highlights transformative technologies and the companies at the forefront of innovation. GA Drilling’s revolutionary advancements in ultra-deep geothermal drilling placed the company as a frontrunner among this year’s standout innovators.The Game Changers 2025 report identifies the key technological breakthroughs reshaping industries worldwide. Alongside quantum computing, gene therapy, and .ai innovations, GA Drilling’s ultra-deep geothermal solutions were spotlighted for their ability to access geothermal reservoirs at previously unreachable depths. The technology addresses one of the most critical challenges of the global energy transition: delivering scalable, clean, and reliable baseload power to meet the increasing demand for sustainable energy sources, something all other progress hinges on.“This recognition by CB Insights underscores the global significance of ultra-deep geothermal energy and the role GA Drilling plays in transforming how we access and deploy renewable power,” said Igor Kočiš, CEO of GA Drilling. “Our mission is to make clean, secure energy accessible to communities and industries worldwide, and we are thrilled to see this vision acknowledged by one of the most respected names in technology market intelligence.”Today, Geothermal energy, one of the most abundant and reliable renewable sources, accounts for less than 0.2% of global energy production. Driven by groundbreaking advancements in ultra-deep drilling technology pioneered by GA Drilling, the sector is on the brink of a dramatic transformation and expansion. According to CB Insights, corporate investment in geothermal energy is surging, with major players seeking innovative ways to meet net-zero commitments and power growing energy-intensive operations like data centers.GA Drilling’s accolades received in the report showcase the dual imperatives of climate action and energy security, showcasing the potential of ultra-deep geothermal technologies to revolutionize clean energy production.About GA DrillingGA Drilling, the leader in deep geothermal drilling technology, is changing the economics behind access to clean, safe, and abundant energy. Our technology offers a secure solution for local and independent sources of electricity, heating, clean water, and food production. Geothermal energy is the only renewable source that delivers regardless of weather conditions or the day-night cycle. GA Drilling’s scalable, modular solutions can access clean, baseload energy faster, at deeper depths, and more cost-effective than ever.GA Drilling’s success results from 10+ years of R&D, 25+ registered patents, and support from a full-time team of 50+ engineers. The company has industrial funding, VC investors, 20 EU research grants, and strategic technology development partnerships with drilling industry leaders from Europe, the U.S., and Asia. Learn more at www.gadrilling.com

