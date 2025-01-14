Tardive Dyskinesia Market Anticipated to Grow Substantially by 2032, Says DelveInsight

Leading companies such as Novartis, Roche, Teva, and Merck are driving advancements in Tardive Dyskinesia treatments to enhance patient care.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Tardive Dyskinesia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report offers an in-depth understanding of Tardive Dyskinesia, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Tardive Dyskinesia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Tardive Dyskinesia, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Tardive Dyskinesia treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Tardive Dyskinesia symptoms and their impact on patients’ quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Tardive Dyskinesia alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Tardive Dyskinesia treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Tardive Dyskinesia.

Some of the key insights of Tardive Dyskinesia Market Report:

• A meta-analysis of 41 studies reported a global mean prevalence of Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) at 25.3% among patients treated with antipsychotics, with 30.0% for first-generation antipsychotics (FGAs) and 20.7% for second-generation antipsychotics (SGAs).

• As of November 2023, Neurocrine Biosciences announced a Phase 4 study for Valbenazine in TD patients, focusing on health-related quality of life and treatment effects.

• Mental Health America estimates TD affects at least 500,000 people in the U.S., particularly those treated for schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, and bipolar disorder, with older individuals being at higher risk.

• In August 2024, Zydus Lifesciences received USFDA approval for Valbenazine Capsules (40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg) for treating TD in adults.

• In June 2024, Teva Pharmaceuticals' Austedo XR (deutetrabenazine) received FDA approval as a once-daily pill for TD and Huntington disease chorea, available in new tablet strengths.

• In May 2024, the FDA approved a sprinkle capsule formulation of Neurocrine Biosciences’ Ingrezza (valbenazine) for TD and Huntington’s disease chorea.

• In September 2023, Neurocrine Biosciences announced FDA acceptance of its NDA for INGREZZA® oral granules (valbenazine), with a target action date set for April 30, 2024.

• Emerging drugs for TD include LPM3770164, Varenicline, SOM3366, TDtect, and others

• Key companies in the TD treatment market include iRxReminder, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Neurocrine Biosciences, Auspex Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharma, Luye Pharma Group, Ipsen, Cerbomed GmbH, and others.

Tardive Dyskinesia Overview:

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a movement disorder characterized by involuntary, repetitive movements, often affecting the face, tongue, and limbs. It commonly occurs as a side effect of prolonged use of dopamine receptor-blocking medications, such as antipsychotics or anti-nausea drugs. Symptoms include lip smacking, tongue protrusion, facial grimacing, and jerky limb movements, which can vary in severity and significantly impact quality of life. Risk factors include long-term medication use, higher doses, older age, and female gender. Diagnosis is based on clinical evaluation and medication history, with management focusing on adjusting or discontinuing the causative drug and using FDA-approved treatments like valbenazine or deutetrabenazine to alleviate symptoms. Early detection and intervention are crucial for better outcomes.

Tardive Dyskinesia Epidemiology:

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

Tardive Dyskinesia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities:

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Tardive Dyskinesia drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Tardive Dyskinesia treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Tardive Dyskinesia drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Tardive Dyskinesia pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Tardive Dyskinesia treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Tardive Dyskinesia.

Tardive Dyskinesia Market Outlook:

The outlook for the Tardive Dyskinesia market highlights a dynamic and evolving landscape driven by advancements in medical research and innovative therapeutic approaches. As a neurological disorder marked by involuntary, repetitive movements, Tardive Dyskinesia has become a focal point for increased pharmaceutical research and development. The market is experiencing growing momentum in efforts to develop new treatment options and enhance the effectiveness of current therapies, reflecting a commitment to addressing the unmet needs of affected patients.

Tardive Dyskinesia Market Drivers:

• Rising use of antipsychotics for psychiatric disorders drives demand for tardive dyskinesia treatments.

• Development of novel drugs like VMAT2 inhibitors boosts market growth.

Tardive Dyskinesia Market Barriers:

• Expensive therapies limit access in low-income regions.

• Limited recognition of the disorder delays diagnosis and treatment.

Scope of the Tardive Dyskinesia Market Report:

• Study Period: 2019–2032

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Tardive Dyskinesia Companies: iRxReminder, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Neurocrine Biosciences, Auspex Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, UCB Pharma, Luye Pharma Group, Ipsen, Cerbomed GmbH, and others.

• Key Tardive Dyskinesia Therapies: LPM3770164, Varenicline, SOM3366, TDtect, and others.

• Tardive Dyskinesia Therapeutic Assessment: Tardive Dyskinesia currently marketed, and Tardive Dyskinesia emerging therapies

• Tardive Dyskinesia Market Dynamics: Tardive Dyskinesia market drivers and Tardive Dyskinesia market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Tardive Dyskinesia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Tardive Dyskinesia Market Access and Reimbursement

