Syringes and Needles Market to Grow at CAGR of 6.7% CAGR by 2030 | Report by DelveInsight

Companies like Terumo and ICU Medical are innovating syringes and needles, enhancing safety and precision.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Syringes and Needles - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030” report offers an in-depth analysis of the syringes and needles market, focusing on its adoption, technological advancements, and market trends globally. The report provides a detailed assessment of the growth trajectory of the syringes and needles market, covering historical and projected market sizes, revenue trends, and the factors driving the increasing demand for syringes and needles in healthcare applications.

The report highlights key statistics, including the current market landscape, emerging innovations in syringes and needles, and how these advancements are revolutionizing diagnostic and therapeutic practices. It examines the impact of these devices across various sectors such as insulin delivery, vaccine administration, and blood collection, emphasizing their role in improving patient care through enhanced accuracy, safety, and convenience.

Furthermore, the report evaluates the competitive landscape, identifying leading players in the syringes and needles market, as well as emerging technologies and solutions expected to fuel future growth. It offers an in-depth review of ongoing developments, clinical applications, and innovations in syringe and needle design, serving as a valuable resource for understanding market dynamics and predicting the future direction of this essential healthcare sector.

Some of the key insights of Syringes and Needles Market Report:

• The global syringes and needles market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.73% from 2024 to 2030.

• North America is estimated to achieve a significant share in the global Syringes and Needles market.

• In March 2024, HTL-Strefa Inc. introduced its FDA-cleared DropSafe® Sicura™ passive safety needle as a safer alternative to plastic syringes and safety needles from China, addressing FDA safety concerns.

• In March 2023, Nexus Pharmaceuticals received FDA approval for EMERPHED® (ephedrine sulfate injection) in 25mg/5mL and 50mg/10mL pre-filled syringes, with the 10mL version being the first FDA-approved ready-to-administer syringe.

• Key companies in the syringes and needles market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun SE, Terumo Medical Corporation, Gerresheimer AG, ICU Medical, Cardinal Health, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd., Nipro Medical Corporation, SCHOTT PHARMA AG & CO. KGAA, Catalent, Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Connecticut Hypodermics, Inc., Albert David Ltd, PharmaJet, CODAN Companies, Medtronic plc, VOGT MEDICAL, Lifelong Meditech Private Limited, Hi-Tech Syringes, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and others.

Syringes and Needles Overview:

Syringes and needles are fundamental medical instruments used to administer medications, vaccines, and other fluids into the body or to withdraw bodily fluids for testing. Syringes typically consist of a plastic or glass barrel, a plunger, and a tip that holds the needle, which is made from stainless steel. Needles vary in length and gauge, depending on the type of injection or procedure required. These devices are designed to ensure precise and controlled delivery of substances, playing a crucial role in patient care across various healthcare settings, including hospitals, clinics, and home care. Their safety, ease of use, and effectiveness are paramount to achieving optimal medical outcomes.

Syringes and Needles Market Segment Analysis:

The Syringes and Needles market report offers market segment analysis for the forecast period 2024-2030 segmented into:

• Syringes and Needles Market by Usage (Disposable and Reusable)

• Syringes and Needles Market by Type (Syringes [Standard Syringes, Insulin Syringes, Prefilled Flush Syringes, Leur-Lock Syringes, and Others] and Needles [Hypodermic Needles, Pen Needles, and Others]).

• Syringes and Needles Market by End-User (Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Syringes and Needles Market Dynamics:

The global demand for syringes and needles is anticipated to grow significantly due to their critical role in diagnostics, treatment, and vaccination. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related conditions, such as diabetes, has driven the demand for insulin syringes and needles, as timely insulin injections help manage blood sugar levels and prevent complications like strokes and heart attacks. According to the IDF Diabetes Atlas (2022), the number of adults living with diabetes has surged, fueling the need for insulin therapies.

Additionally, the rising frequency of epidemics and pandemics is expected to further boost market growth, as syringes and needles continue to be the primary means of vaccine administration. The growing adoption of these devices for immunization and diagnostic procedures will contribute significantly to the overall demand for syringes and needles in the coming years.

Moreover, ongoing product innovations, such as the development of safety-engineered syringes and needles, are enhancing their safety profile and driving adoption. For instance, the introduction of single-use safety needles has been crucial in preventing needle stick injuries in healthcare settings. However, challenges like improper usage, the risk of cross-contamination, and the rise of alternative drug delivery methods could pose potential barriers to market growth. Despite these challenges, the increasing reliance on syringes and needles in medical treatments is expected to continue to propel the market forward through 2030.

North America Set to Lead the Growth of the Global Syringes and Needles Market:

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global syringes and needles market in 2023. This dominance is attributed to factors such as a large patient base suffering from cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and other chronic conditions, as well as significant research and development activities. The continuous launch and approval of new medical devices are also contributing to the growth of the syringes and needles market in the region.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, 2021), approximately 20.1 million adults aged 20 and older had coronary artery disease in 2021. Coronary heart disease, the most common form of heart disease, claimed 382,820 lives in 2020. Diagnosis, treatment, and therapies for heart diseases heavily rely on syringes and needles. Additionally, the Diabetes Research Institute (2022) reported that 37.3 million people, or 11.3% of the U.S. population, were living with diabetes in 2022. The increasing prevalence of these conditions is expected to drive the demand for syringes and needles for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the region.

Product innovation and regulatory approvals are further expected to fuel market growth. For example, in March 2023, Techdow USA Inc. received FDA approval for Enoxaparin Sodium (Preservative Free) in prefilled syringes, marking another milestone in advancing syringe technology. The combination of a growing patient population, continued product development, and FDA approvals is poised to drive the market growth of syringes and needles in North America throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

Syringes and Needles Market Drivers:

• Increasing chronic disease prevalence and vaccination campaigns drive the need for syringes and needles.

• Innovations like self-retracting needles and pre-filled syringes enhance safety and convenience, fueling market growth.

Syringes and Needles Market Barriers:

• Despite safety improvements, needle-stick injuries remain a risk, hindering market adoption.

• Strict regulations and compliance requirements can increase costs and delay product approval.

