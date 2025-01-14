Ball-shaped debris found on Northern Beaches

The EPA first received a report of debris balls on Dee Why Beach.

Lifeguards from Northern Beaches Council inspected beaches in the area and found ball-shaped debris on nine beaches: Manly, Dee Why, Long Reef, Queenscliff, Freshwater, North and South Curl Curl, North Steyne and North Narrabeen.

The Council has closed these beaches and is organising for the debris to be removed. It is inspecting other beaches in the area as a precaution.

EPA officers have collected samples of the debris for testing.

Members of the public are advised not to touch the debris balls, which have a similar appearance to those that washed up on Eastern suburbs’ beaches in October last year and were found to consist mostly of fatty acids and petroleum hydrocarbons.

Testing conducted on the Eastern suburbs’ balls could not pinpoint a source or identify what caused them to form, as there was no source sample available for comparison.

Results of testing on balls that washed up on Bombo Beach, Kiama, in November found they had a similar composition to the Eastern suburbs’ debris balls. The EPA is still awaiting the final results of tests on balls that washed up on Silver Beach in Kurnell in December.

Anyone who identifies ball-shaped debris on beaches should contact their local council or call the EPA’s Environment Line on 131 555.