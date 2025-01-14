ADB Supports Indonesia’s Green Energy Transition with Geothermal Expansion Project

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (14 January 2025) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a $92.6 million financing agreement with PT Supreme Energy Muara Laboh (SEML) to develop Indonesia’s geothermal power resources. This will be done through the expansion of a geothermal facility at Muara Laboh in West Sumatra, while supporting the construction, operation, and maintenance of a new geothermal power plant with an approximate capacity of 83 megawatts (MW).

ADB’s total arranged finance package of $92.6 million comprises of a $38.8 million from the bank’s ordinary capital resources, a $38.8 million syndicated ADB B loan from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation with ADB acting as the lender on record, and a $15 million concessional loan from the Australian Climate Finance Partnership (ACFP). ADB is the lead structuring bank on the transaction, mobilizing private commercial capital with uncovered project risk for the first time in Indonesia’s greenfield geothermal Independent Power Producer sector.

ADB is joined by parallel lenders including the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and a set of commercial banks under guarantee from Nippon Export and Investment Insurance.

“Investment in geothermal power can be challenging, making the support of ACFP and the Government of Australia vital to mitigate risks and deliver a project that helps Indonesia to meet its clean energy targets and deliver affordable electricity,” said ADB Country Director for Indonesia Jiro Tominaga. “This project will help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable energy solutions that will enhance the country's long-term energy security. It is critical for the private and public sector to work together in advancing geothermal development.”

Since 2013, ADB has leveraged its extensive experience in financing four geothermal transactions in Indonesia. Demonstrating a strong commitment to the country's geothermal sector, ADB has supported private sector finance operations for projects including Muara Laboh Stage 1, Rantau Dedap, and the Sarulla geothermal power project.

“We are grateful for ADB's continued support in harnessing Indonesia's vast geothermal potential,” said SEML President Director Nisriyanto. “This project not only strengthens our renewable energy portfolio but also contributes to the local economy by creating jobs and fostering community development.”

Indonesia has the world’s largest geothermal energy reserves, estimated at 23.1 gigawatts, but utilizes only a fraction of this potential. Its abundant geothermal resources has led the government to prioritize the development of geothermal plants.

ACFP is a concessional blended financing facility managed by ADB and funded by the Government of Australia. ACFP seeks to catalyze financing for private sector climate adaptation and mitigation investments in the Pacific and Southeast Asia, and address market gaps and demand by derisking high development impact projects and bringing them to market.

SEML is a special-purpose vehicle established to explore and develop geothermal resources in Indonesia. It is a joint venture between the Indonesian geothermal power provider, PT Supreme Energy; the Japanese trading and investment company, Sumitomo Corporation; and the largest oil and gas exploration and production company in Japan, INPEX Corporation.

