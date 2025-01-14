First UNCCRD Delta Summit 2025

The event targets the critical challenges threatening river deltas worldwide, emphasizing the need for urgent, collaborative action to protect these ecosystems. River deltas, home to over half a billion people, face severe threats from climate change impacts—like sea-level rise and flooding—compounded by pollution and urbanization. Deltas such as the Chao Phraya, Mekong, Niger, and Nile face risks to biodiversity, food security, and local communities.

The summit will gather diverse stakeholders, including governments, academia, private sectors, and indigenous communities, to forge policies for delta conservation under the new United Nations Convention for Conserving River Deltas (UNCCRD), increased stakeholder collaboration, and the groundwork for an UN-recognized Global Deltas Day.

Through plenary sessions, workshops, and discussions, participants will address topics including pollution, biodiversity loss, climate change, human rights, and transboundary cooperation.

The summit will also address the urgent need for community-driven governance to secure the future of river deltas, focusing on sustainable development, locally led adaptation, and raising resilience.