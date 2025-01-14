KOKO BACKS UNIFIED PWD ID

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III expressed his support for the National Council on Disability Affairs' (NCDA) push to implement a unified identification system for persons with disabilities (PWDs), a measure aimed at addressing the misuse of PWD IDs.

The NCDA's proposed system seeks to eliminate fraudulent issuance of PWD IDs to unqualified individuals.

It also aims to uphold the provisions of Republic Act 10754, ensuring the protection of benefits and privileges granted to persons with disabilities.

In a statement on Tuesday, Pimentel emphasized the need to maximize government resources to achieve this goal.

"Use computers. The government has been spending billions on computerization. Dapat maramdaman naman ang gamit ng mga ito," Pimentel said.

The Senate Minority Leader also highlighted the urgency of adopting the unified system.

"Hindi dapat abusuhin ang mga benepisyo na para lamang sa mga may tunay na kapansanan. unified PWD ID system ay mahalaga upang maayos na maipatupad ang batas at matulungan ang mga tunay na nangangailangan," he added.

Pimentel said a unified ID could safeguard the integrity of PWD benefits and ensure fair access for qualified individuals.