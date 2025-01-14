By the Numbers: Filter First program to reduce children’s exposure to lead in drinking water

EGLE has oversight of Public Act 154 which deals with K-12 public and nonpublic schools and is specifically called The Clean Drinking Water Access Act. It is a new law and is not part of the Michigan Safe Drinking Water Act. Schools must have approved filters on all consumptive fixtures by the end of the 2025-2026 school year.

Here’s a summary of the program:

EGLE in December 2024 announced the award of $50 million in grant funding to schools across the state for the installation of bottle-filling stations, faucet-mount filters, filtered water pitchers, and replacement cartridges to protect students from lead.