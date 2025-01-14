By the Numbers: Filter First program to reduce children’s exposure to lead in drinking water
EGLE has oversight of Public Act 154 which deals with K-12 public and nonpublic schools and is specifically called The Clean Drinking Water Access Act. It is a new law and is not part of the Michigan Safe Drinking Water Act. Schools must have approved filters on all consumptive fixtures by the end of the 2025-2026 school year.
Here’s a summary of the program:
EGLE in December 2024 announced the award of $50 million in grant funding to schools across the state for the installation of bottle-filling stations, faucet-mount filters, filtered water pitchers, and replacement cartridges to protect students from lead.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.