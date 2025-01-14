WNY Bus Co. Stresses Safety First Amid Heavy Snow and Traffic Delays

WNY Bus Co. emphasizes winter challenges, ensuring safe transportation while educating the community on the realities of operating in snowy conditions.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Erie County faces challenging weather conditions with heavy snow and hazardous roads, WNY Bus Co. reaffirms its commitment to prioritizing student safety. Lake-effect snowstorms often lead to unavoidable delays. Still, WNY Bus Co. ensures that every decision made during these conditions prioritizes the safety and well-being of students and staff.

Driving a school bus in severe weather requires extra caution and adjustments to maintain safety standards. Reduced visibility, icy roads, and heavy traffic are significant challenges that cannot always align with the regular schedule. Despite the delays, WNY Bus Co. is dedicated to maintaining open communication with schools and families to minimize inconvenience.

"Transporting students safely is our absolute priority, especially during extreme weather," said Igor Finkelshtein, President of WNY Bus Co. "We understand the frustration that delays can cause, but when conditions are this severe, our focus is on ensuring every student arrives at their destination safely. Safety will always come before speed."

WNY Bus Co. has implemented several measures to navigate winter storms while prioritizing student safety:

- Experienced Drivers: All drivers receive rigorous training to handle winter weather and are equipped to make safe, informed decisions on the road.

- Advanced Monitoring: Fleet vehicles are equipped with GPS and communication tools, allowing the company to monitor routes in real-time and provide updates on delays.

- Proactive Planning: Before storms hit, WNY Bus Co. collaborates with school districts to adjust routes and schedules where necessary to ensure safety and efficiency.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to remain patient and understanding during these situations, as delays are a necessary part of ensuring the safety of everyone involved. WNY Bus Co. remains committed to keeping the community informed with regular updates through school district communication channels.

"Lake-effect snow is part of life in Western New York, and while we can’t control the weather, we can control how we respond to it," added Finkelshtein. "Our drivers and staff work tirelessly in these conditions to deliver safe and reliable transportation, and we thank the community for their understanding and support."

About WNY Bus Co.

WNY Bus Co. is a Buffalo-based school transportation provider, serving Western New York with a focus on safety, reliability, and inclusivity. Known for its highly trained drivers and advanced safety protocols, WNY Bus Co. is dedicated to providing exceptional transportation solutions for students, even in the toughest conditions. This school year company started serving Cheektowaga Maryvale School District in addition to other school districts.

