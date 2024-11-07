WNY Bus Co. Expands Fleet with Advanced Safety Features to Serve Erie County Schools

WNY Bus Co. announces fleet expansion with advanced safety features, reinforcing its commitment to safe, reliable student transportation for Erie County schools

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WNY Bus Co. is excited to announce an expansion and enhancement of its transportation fleet, equipped with the latest in safety technology. This upgrade aligns with WNY Bus Co.’s commitment to providing safe, efficient, and reliable transportation for students across Erie County.

The newly equipped buses feature cutting-edge safety technologies, including GPS tracking, enhanced seatbelt systems, and upgraded emergency communication tools. These advancements provide real-time route monitoring,and emergency response systems for improved communication between drivers, dispatchers, and local authorities.

"Our goal is always to prioritize the safety and security of the students we serve," said Igor Finkelshtein, President of WNY Bus Co. "This investment in our fleet allows us to enhance safety protocols and provide additional peace of mind for families, knowing their children are transported in the safest vehicles possible."

The expansion also supports the company’s focus on punctuality and on-time performance, key elements of the service WNY Bus Co. provides to local schools. With more precise routing and monitoring, these upgrades will streamline operations, benefiting the Cheektowaga Central, Maryvalle, Lackawanna, Cleveland Hill School District, and other communities across Erie County.

WNY Bus Co. remains committed to maintaining high standards in student transportation and reinforcing its dedication to safety and innovation. These enhancements are part of the company’s ongoing effort to improve service quality and contribute to the well-being of Erie’s students and families.

About WNY Bus Co.

WNY Bus Co. is a Buffalo-based school transportation company serving Western New York and surrounding areas. Known for its focus on safety, reliability, and inclusivity, WNY Bus Co. provides dependable school transportation solutions that support educational success and community growth.



