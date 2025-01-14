Mineral Resources and Energy on allegations emanating from claims by MACUA

On Friday 10 January 2025 Lawyers For Human Rights brought an urgent application to the High Court of Gauteng on behalf of Zinzi Tom.

MACUA’s widely published claims to the contrary are false and in contempt of the court.

These unfounded allegations distort the truth by suggesting that the Court mandated the rescue operation, which is unequivocally false. It was, in fact, the State that appraised the Court of the relentless and ongoing efforts by its agencies, since December 2024, to find a resolution.

We wish to clarify that the broughtdecision to deploy rescue services was made independently and prior to the urgent application brough by MACUA. This decision reflects unwavering commitment from the government and the sector, represented by the Minerals Council of South Africa to facilitate the exit of those illegal miners who remain underground.

Government, through DMRE, has finalised an agreement with Mine Rescue Services and work related to the rescue operation has already commenced at the mine site.

Further details on the rescue process will be communicated in due course.

The statement is issued on behalf of all state respondents cited in this case.

