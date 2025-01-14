Red Oak Compliance Unveils Social Media Compliance Module to Enhance Supervision of Representatives’ Online Presence

Empowering financial services and insurance firms with tools to monitor, pre-approve, and archive social media activity

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Oak Compliance, a leading provider of compliance software for the financial services and insurance sectors, announced the launch of its Social Media Compliance module. This solution empowers firms to effectively monitor and archive the personal and corporate social media activity of registered representatives, helping to maintain regulatory adherence in a digital-first landscape.

The Social Media Compliance module enables compliance officers to review the registered social media accounts of their representatives for LinkedIn, Meta (Facebook), Instagram, and X (Twitter). The workflow platform, that was created over a decade ago and has been continuously improving, follows user-defined rules to escalate potentially problematic content for review. Firms can determine the depth and sensitivity of their searches through the platform’s customizable tools.

Further, Social Media Compliance enables employees to access a compliance-friendly content library and submit content for pre-approval, ensuring alignment with firm standards and regulatory requirements. For compliance professionals, the platform offers robust tools to enforce social media policies, manage pre- and post-content review workflows, and securely archive all collected content in a books and records complaint repository.

“Social media has become an integral part of client engagement, but it also presents significant compliance challenges,” said Kristin Runyan, Chief Product Officer at Red Oak . “With the Social Media Compliance module, we’ve created a comprehensive solution that allows compliance professionals to review, approve, and archive content, ensuring their firms meet regulatory standards while fostering seamless online communication.”

The launch of the Social Media Compliance module builds on Red Oak’s expanding suite of supervision tools. Recent additions include Affiliate Monitoring for tracking affiliate marketing links and Influencer Monitoring to oversee financial influencers, both introduced in October 2024. Alongside established products such as Website Monitoring and Internet Supervision, Red Oak provides compliance teams with a robust offering to address the growing complexity of digital compliance.

“This is the realization of our vision to support end-to-end compliance supervision,” said James Cella, Founder of SiteQuest and now Head of Business Development & Partnerships at Red Oak. SiteQuest joined Red Oak through its acquisition in March 2024. “Our aim has always been to equip firms with an intuitive, powerful dashboard to efficiently manage and supervise online channels. With the addition of Social Media Compliance, our suite is the most comprehensive and user-friendly solution available today.”

Red Oak Compliance remains committed to delivering innovative, industry-leading solutions to meet the evolving needs of compliance professionals. The Social Media Compliance module is now available and ready to support firms in maintaining regulatory compliance.



About Red Oak Compliance (ROC)

Red Oak Compliance is at the forefront of compliance software for the financial services and insurance industries. Serving over 1,800 firms worldwide, from single-state advisors to over half of the top 20 asset managers, ROC’s suite of 17(a)-4/WORM compliant solutions boosts process efficiency, minimizes regulatory risk, and controls costs. For more information, visit redoakcompliance.com or connect on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.