Red Oak Compliance Recognized on the RegTech100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Oak Compliance, a leading provider of compliance software for the financial services and insurance sectors, has been named to the RegTech100 list for the sixth consecutive year. This recognition underscores Red Oak’s commitment to innovation and excellence in regulatory technology.

The RegTech100, an annual listing of the world’s 100 most innovative RegTech companies, highlights organizations leading the way in navigating complex regulatory landscapes and driving digital transformation. Selection criteria include industry impact, customer success, innovation, and sustained growth.

“We are honored to once again be included in the RegTech100,” said Cathy Vasilev, Founder and Chief Customer Officer at Red Oak. “From day one, our mission has been to deliver industry-leading solutions that empower our customers to address their compliance challenges with confidence. This recognition affirms our dedication to that mission and inspires us to continue innovating.”

Over the past quarter, Red Oak has introduced or enhanced several products, including:

• Enhanced Registration Management: Management of registered representatives with a seamless integration with the latest FINRA API.

• Affiliate Monitoring: Advanced tool for tracking and managing affiliate marketing links.

• Influencer Monitoring: Specialized solution for monitoring compliance risks associated with financial influencers.

• AI Review: A powerful AI-driven tool to streamline advertising reviews and improve efficiency.

• Social Media Compliance: Comprehensive monitoring and archiving of social media accounts for registered representatives.

“Innovation is at the core of everything we do,” said Kristin Runyan, Chief Product Officer at Red Oak. “Our recent product launches have been met with enthusiasm from our customers and prospects, and we’re excited to unveil even more transformative offerings throughout 2025. Being recognized again on the RegTech100 list is icing on the cake.”

In addition to its latest innovations, Red Oak’s suite of compliance tools includes leading solutions for Advertising Review, Disclosure Management, Internet Supervision, Website Monitoring, and more. These tools have established Red Oak as a trusted partner for firms navigating today’s regulatory environment.

For more information about Red Oak Compliance and its award-winning solutions, visit www.redoakcompliance.com.



About Red Oak Compliance (ROC)

Red Oak Compliance is at the forefront of compliance software for the financial services and insurance industries. Serving over 1,800 firms worldwide, from single-state advisors to over half of the top 20 asset managers, ROC’s suite of 17(a)-4/WORM compliant solutions boosts process efficiency, minimizes regulatory risk, and controls costs. For more information, visit redoakcompliance.com or connect on LinkedIn.

