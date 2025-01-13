SECNAV Del Toro Presents Mike Bloomberg with the Distinguished Public Service Award

Bloomberg received the award for championing the Department of the Navy’s innovation initiatives, and for his outstanding contributions to the Navy and the Marine Corps. Awarded by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, the DPS award is the highest award the Secretary can bestow on a civilian outside of the Department of the Navy.

“This award is well deserved," said Secretary Del Toro. "Your dedication to the Navy contributes to keeping us ahead of the curve. As chair of the Defense Innovation Board, Michael Bloomberg has been crucial for several critical initiatives for the Department of the Navy. His impact will have a lasting impact for years to come.”

The Department of the Navy's launch of capability portfolio management at the 100-year anniversary of the Naval Research Lab received strong support from Mayor Bloomberg, who lent his personal endorsement to the strategy and advocated for its swift implementation. As chair of the Defense Innovation Board, Bloomberg was a steadfast champion of several critical initiatives for the Department of the Navy, including the operational use of robotic and autonomous systems, expanding the role of private capital investment in national security innovation, and advancing techniques to accelerate technology adoption within military systems.

“This is a special honor that I’m glad to share with a lot of people, including the hardworking members and staff of the Defense Innovation Board and the team at Bloomberg,” said Michael R. Bloomberg. “The commitment and courage of U.S. service members are an inspiration, and we’re grateful to leaders like Secretary Del Toro for their many years of service and partnership.”

Mayor Bloomberg’s contributions have been pivotal in advancing the nation's understanding of the defense innovation ecosystem and its crucial role in maintaining the nation’s security advantage. His advocacy has been instrumental during a time of rapid technological change, helping to shape strategies that ensure the military remains at the forefront of technological advancements and national defense preparedness.