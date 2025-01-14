SECNAV Del Toro Gives Farewell Address to the United States Naval Academy

“From the Civil War to World War II, from the Cold War to the Global War on Terror, graduates of the Academy have been at the forefront of naval and maritime operations,” Secretary Del Toro said. “Our alumni have commanded fleets, led Marine expeditionary forces into battle, and served at the highest echelons of government, including the presidency.”

In his address, Secretary Del Toro reflected on the lessons learned throughout his career, the evolving role of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, and the critical importance of maintaining readiness to meet the challenges of an ever-changing global security environment. As an alumnus, Secretary Del Toro advocated for the values instilled by the Naval Academy honor, courage, and commitment and has worked tirelessly to support the future of naval leadership. His remarks served as an inspiring and heartfelt message to the next generation of leaders as they embark on their own journeys of service to the nation.

“We must create environments where our Sailors and Marines feel empowered to speak truth to power, where they are encouraged to challenge the status quo, and where they are rewarded for their initiative and creativity,” Secretary Del Toro said. “When you graduate, we will entrust our Sailors and Marines our nation’s greatest asset and our strategic advantage in any competition to you, and I challenge you to be ready at that moment for the Navy and Marine Corps and, indeed, the world.”

Secretary Del Toro has led the Department of the Navy during a period of significant transformation, focusing on strengthening maritime dominance, building a culture of warfighting excellence, and enhancing strategic partnerships to ensure the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps remain agile and prepared for the challenges of the future. His leadership has been instrumental in fostering a stronger, more dynamic defense posture for the United States, and his farewell address celebrates the accomplishments of his tenure while inspiring the future of naval leadership.

“To succeed in this environment, we must recognize that the seas are not just pathways for commerce, but the very arteries of global power and influence,” Secretary Del Toro said. “As you lead, remember that you are not just protecting American interests you are part of a broader international effort, working with allies and partners to preserve the international order.”

Secretary Del Toro leaves behind a legacy of service, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to the men and women of the Naval Academy, inspiring the next generation of leaders to carry the torch forward. His leadership has reinforced the values of honor, courage, and commitment that define the Academy and the Navy, ensuring that the future of our nation’s defense remains in capable hands.