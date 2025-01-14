Agreement That Any Lawsuit Be Brought in Indiana Doesn’t Apply Under ‘Lemon Law’

A Californian who contractually agreed to litigate in Indiana any dispute with the maker/seller of her $130,543.61 motorhome is nonetheless entitled to maintain an action under the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act—the state’s “lemon law”—in the Los Angeles Superior Court, Div. Two of the Court of Appeal for this district held Friday.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.