Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,758 in the last 365 days.

Agreement That Any Lawsuit Be Brought in Indiana Doesn’t Apply Under ‘Lemon Law’

A Californian who contractually agreed to litigate in Indiana any dispute with the maker/seller of her $130,543.61 motorhome is nonetheless entitled to maintain an action under the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act—the state’s “lemon law”—in the Los Angeles Superior Court, Div. Two of the Court of Appeal for this district held Friday.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Agreement That Any Lawsuit Be Brought in Indiana Doesn’t Apply Under ‘Lemon Law’

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more